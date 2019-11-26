Baby boomers are expected to move out of 21 million homes across the US in the next 2 decades, but there’s a major problem: Gen X and millennials probably won’t want to move into them

caption Millennials and Gen X may not want baby boomers’ homes. source Ken Davies/Getty Images

Nine million homes across the US are expected to hit the market between 2017 and 2027, wrote Laura Kusisto for The Wall Street Journal. This housing glut comes as baby boomers start to die or move out of individual homes and into family homes or assisted living homes.

By 2037, that number rises even more, to 21 million homes: That means one-fourth of homes in the US are expected to hit the market.

The problem, wrote Kusisto, is that millennials and Gen X may not want those empty houses.

Most of these homes are located in retirement communities or Rust Belt cities, both of which are unappealing locations to younger generations who prefer major metro areas.

Debt and high housing prices also mean that millennials and Gen X likely can’t afford these homes.

On top of that, boomers’ homes are too outdated and big for millennials, who prefer smaller, modern homes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US housing market might soon face a serious inventory glut.

Some nine million homes are expected to hit the market between 2017 and 2027 as baby boomers begin to die or age out of their homes, Laura Kusisto reported for The Wall Street Journal, citing new data from Zillow. That amounts to one out of every eight owner-occupied homes in the US.

The problem, Kusisto reported, is that many of these homes are in places that don’t appeal to millennials or Gen X: They’re in traditional retirement communities in Arizona and Florida, and Rust Belt cities with populations on the decline.

Gen Xers and millennials “would rather be in cities or suburbs in major metropolitan areas that offer strong Wi-Fi and plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance – like the Frisco suburbs of Dallas or the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle,” Kusisto wrote.

This is generally true no matter the income level: Even millennial millionaires are choosing non-traditional luxury neighborhoods close to the action, near people, shops, fitness, facilities, and cafés, a new report by Coldwell Banker found.

Younger generations can’t afford boomers’ homes

But it’s not all about convenience and location. Millennials and Gen-Xers also may not be able to afford baby boomers’ homes, reported Kusisto.

Compared to previous generations at the same age, millennials ages 25 to 34 have lower homeownership rates than the previous two generations, according to an Urban Institute report. But both millennials and Gen X are broke, in debt, and stressed about money – and it’s affecting their ability to purchase a house.

Seventy percent of millennials and 50% of Gen-Xers said in an Insider and Morning Consult survey they would like to buy a house one day, Business Insider’s Tanza Loudenback previously reported. However, just 40% of those millennials and half of those Gen Xers are actually saving to buy. What’s more is that 8% of millennials and 23% of Gen X respondents expect to never own a home.

There’s also the fact that housing prices have been climbing steadily. First-time homebuyers are paying 39% more than they were nearly 40 years ago, according to Student Loan Hero. And only 13% of millennial renters across the US will be able to afford a traditional 20% down payment within the next five years, according to a new Apartment List survey.

But boomers’ homes aren’t quite their style anyway

Regardless of whether they can afford it, younger generations might not find boomers’ homes to their taste. Millennials don’t want the large, elaborate houses baby boomers built 15 years ago in the Sunbelt states, reported Candace Taylor for the Journal. Millennials, Taylor noted, want smaller homes and are eschewing crown moldings and ornate details for clean lines and open floor plans.

“People don’t like to buy dated things,” Tim Gehman, director of design at Toll Brothers, one of the nation’s biggest builders of luxury homes, previously told Business Insider’s Madeline Stone. “They know they’re going to have to resell it, and they ultimately know it’s an investment.”

And some millennials who can afford to buy homes prefer to rent instead of buying because they don’t want to deal with the hidden costs of homeownership.

Younger generations are ultimately realizing that, for them, a house may not be the investment it’s made out to be.