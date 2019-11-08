Gen Z app TikTok is running a SE-Asia talent competition to discover more stars – here’s how to take part

TikTok is running a contest in South-east Asia to discover new stars for its platform. YouTube/Hanabi Chan

And a star is born?

TikTok, a video app popular with teens, is running a South-east Asia competition to discover hidden talents and have them be the next big creators on its platform.

On Friday (Nov 8), the company said that the All-Star Southeast Asia 2019 contest is open to TikTok users in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Starting Friday, TikTok star wannabes can submit videos in three different themes – talent, acting and lifestyle – with the corresponding hashtags: #TalentAllStarSG, #ActingAllStarSG, #LifestyleAllStarSG.

The top 60 videos in each country will go through a round of public voting where the best 10 finalists in each category will be selected to compete at the regional level. Public voting will run from November 15 to 18.

A final round will be held from November 21 to 25, and the final winners will be announced on December 1.

According to TikTok, there are a total of US$12,000 worth of prizes across 16 awards.

The rise and rise of the app, which is run by China’s Douyin, has changed the social media landscape internationally, with Generation Z showing the most interest in its short-form mobile video format.

“Fueled by the rise of mobile as a key device for content consumption along with the short attention spans of today’s consumers, short-form videos have become one of the preferred formats for expression, particularly among the mobile-savvy audience,” Doreen Tan, TikTok’s user and content operations manager, said.

Read also: