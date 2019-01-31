Nearly 80% of Gen Z wants to own a home by age 30 — here’s how much they need to save monthly to buy a house in America’s biggest cities

- source
- Gen Zers, the group of Americans born between 1998 and 2016, are eager to become homeowners.
- A new realtor.com analysis estimates how much an 18-year-old today will need to save to buy a house by the time they’re 30, in the year 2031.
- Realtor.com calculated the monthly savings needed to buy a house with a 5%, 10%, or 20% down payment, closing costs equal to 3.6% of the purchase price, and no financial help from family.
- To buy a median-priced home in Houston, Texas, in 2031, an 18-year-old would need to start saving around $155 a month.
Generation Z may be young, but they have goals like the rest of us. Namely, to become homeowners.
According to a realtor.com survey, 79% of older Gen Zers – the generation born between 1998 and 2016 – are certain they want to own a house one day (just 4% said they definitely don’t want the same).
“Gen Z-ers don’t just want to become homeowners; they want to do it at a younger age and we found that they’re saving or planning to save for it accordingly,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com.
With prices projected to keep rising, realtor.com calculated how much Gen Z’s aspiring homeowners will need to save to buy a house by age 30, using forecasted median home prices from Moody’s Analytics for the year 2031, when an 18-year-old today will turn 30.
The median home price in the US is expected to reach $265,000 this year; by 2031, it is forecasted to be $386,310, which assumes a modest annual price growth of just 3.2%, according to realtor.com.
The team also analyzed mortgage data from Optimal Blue and found the typical homebuyer under age 30 had a 7% down payment. To consider different down payment options, realtor.com calculated the monthly savings needed over the next 12 years to complete a home purchase with 5%, 10%, or 20% down, plus 3.6% of the purchase price for closing costs.
“The most important thing they can do is start saving as much as possible early on and let compound interest do the heavy lifting for them,” Hale said. The realtor.com analysis assumed the money is held in a savings account with a 3% annual return, compounded monthly. It also assumes the Gen Z homebuyer receives no gift money or windfall from relatives to complete the purchase, an increasingly common circumstance among first-timers.
Keep reading to find out the monthly savings needed to buy a median-priced home in America’s 15 biggest cities in 2031, ranked from lowest to highest monthly savings.
Note: The cities listed below represent the largest metropolitan statistical areas in the US.
15. Atlanta, Georgia
Median home price in 2031: $289,810
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $131.70
10% down: $208.27
20% down: $361.40
14. Houston, Texas
Median home price in 2031: $313,220
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $155.64
10% down: $246.13
20% down: $427.10
13. Dallas, Texas
Median home price in 2031: $346,820
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $172.33
10% down: $272.53
20% down: $472.92
12. Phoenix, Arizona
Median home price in 2031: $268,290
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $183
10% down: $289.40
20% down: $502.19
11. Chicago, Illinois
Median home price in 2031: $368,540
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $183.13
10% down: $289.60
20% down: $502.19
10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Median home price in 2031: $370,080
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $183.89
10% down: $290.81
20% down: $504.63
9. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Median home price in 2031: $376,980
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $187.32
10% down: $296.23
20% down: $514.04
8. Miami, Florida
Median home price in 2031: $488,950
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $242.96
10% down: $384.21
20% down: $666.72
7. Riverside, California
Median home price in 2031: $550,280
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $273.43
10% down: $432.40
20% down: $750.35
6. Washington, DC
Median home price in 2031: $609,410
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $302.81
10% down: $478.87
20% down: $830.98
5. New York, New York
Median home price in 2031: $699,340
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $347.50
10% down: $549.53
20% down: $953.60
4. Boston, Massachusetts
Median home price in 2031: $722,690
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $359.10
10% down: $567.88
20% down: $985.44
3. Seattle, Washington
Median home price in 2031: $814,750
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $404.85
10% down: $640.22
20% down: $1,110.97
2. Los Angeles, California
Median home price in 2031: $1,245,750
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $619.01
10% down: $978.90
20% down: $1,698.68
1. San Francisco, California
Median home price in 2031: $1,831,140
Monthly savings needed:
5% down: $909.89
10% down: $1,438.89
20% down: $2,496.90