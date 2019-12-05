These are the top 10 brands that Gen Z loved in 2019

- source
- Global technology company Morning Consult released its annual report of the year’s fastest growing brands.
- A handful of legacy brands, including Sony and National Geographic, are gaining traction among Gen Z consumers.
- We took a closer look at the top 10 fastest growing brands for Gen Z.
It’s not easy catching the attention of Gen Z, but several legacy brands are starting to make headway in resonating with the coveted consumer demographic.
In a report released on Thursday, global technology company Morning Consult examined the fastest growing brands of 2019, identifying companies with “the biggest rise in purchasing consideration” across demographics including Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers.
The report found that the food and beverage industry dominated across all age groups, capturing 11 of the top 20 spots, with DoorDash taking the lead position for the second year in a row. However, while startups like DoorDash are getting top marks across the board, legacy brands are increasingly gaining awareness with younger shoppers.
We took a closer look at the top 10 fastest growing brands among Gen Z shoppers.
10. Uber
The ride-sharing app is a popular service for young consumers.
9. Sony
The first of the legacy brands to crack the Gen Z top 10 list is Sony, the global electronics and entertainment company.
8. (tie) Grubhub
Grubhub is a food delivery service gaining traction among Gen Z.
8. (tie) National Geographic
According to the Morning Consult report, National Geographic is making inroads with young consumers largely thanks to serving as a featured partner on the recently launched Disney Plus streaming service.
7. Walgreens
Walgreens is the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the US and a great place to buy snacks and other knickknacks.
6. White Claw
White Claw, the leading hard-seltzer brand, has become a particularly beloved brand among young drinkers.
5. SiriusXM
SiriusXM is a satellite radio company that also features several broadcast shows that are increasingly appealing to young listeners.
3. Activision
Video game publisher Activision has made strides among Gen Z with its bevy of interactive entertainment experiences.
2. Postmates
Postmates is a food delivery service that is especially popular among urban millennials and Gen Z.
1. DoorDash
DoorDash took the top spot among the fastest growing brands of 2019.
“DoorDash has taken an aggressive expansion approach, building out food delivery services in over 4,000 towns across the United States,” the Morning Consult researchers wrote. “Unlike its competitors, DoorDash has looked beyond cities and also expanded into suburban areas, capturing a wider range of customers.”