These are the top 10 brands that Gen Z loved in 2019

caption These brands are popular with Gen Z. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

It’s not easy catching the attention of Gen Z, but several legacy brands are starting to make headway in resonating with the coveted consumer demographic.

In a report released on Thursday, global technology company Morning Consult examined the fastest growing brands of 2019, identifying companies with “the biggest rise in purchasing consideration” across demographics including Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers.

The report found that the food and beverage industry dominated across all age groups, capturing 11 of the top 20 spots, with DoorDash taking the lead position for the second year in a row. However, while startups like DoorDash are getting top marks across the board, legacy brands are increasingly gaining awareness with younger shoppers.

We took a closer look at the top 10 fastest growing brands among Gen Z shoppers.

10. Uber

source Reuters

The ride-sharing app is a popular service for young consumers.

9. Sony

source Reuters

The first of the legacy brands to crack the Gen Z top 10 list is Sony, the global electronics and entertainment company.

8. (tie) Grubhub

Grubhub is a food delivery service gaining traction among Gen Z.

8. (tie) National Geographic

source Robert Johnson/ Business Insider

According to the Morning Consult report, National Geographic is making inroads with young consumers largely thanks to serving as a featured partner on the recently launched Disney Plus streaming service.

7. Walgreens

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walgreens is the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the US and a great place to buy snacks and other knickknacks.

6. White Claw

source White Claw

White Claw, the leading hard-seltzer brand, has become a particularly beloved brand among young drinkers.

5. SiriusXM

SiriusXM is a satellite radio company that also features several broadcast shows that are increasingly appealing to young listeners.

3. Activision

source Thomson Reuters

Video game publisher Activision has made strides among Gen Z with its bevy of interactive entertainment experiences.

2. Postmates

source Postmates

Postmates is a food delivery service that is especially popular among urban millennials and Gen Z.

1. DoorDash

source DoorDash

DoorDash took the top spot among the fastest growing brands of 2019.

“DoorDash has taken an aggressive expansion approach, building out food delivery services in over 4,000 towns across the United States,” the Morning Consult researchers wrote. “Unlike its competitors, DoorDash has looked beyond cities and also expanded into suburban areas, capturing a wider range of customers.”