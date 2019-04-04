This chart shows the gender pay gap extends all the way to the top of the corporate ladder

source gpointstudio/Shutterstock

The gender pay gap extends to the highest levels of the corporate pyramid.

According to a study provided to Business Insider by executive networking and crowdsourcing firm ExecThread, recruiters for top-level executive positions tend to approach male executives with higher paying job opportunities than they do female executives.

ExecThread found in the study of 246 job opportunities presented by recruiters to their members that, on average, men being recruited for top positions were presented opportunities that pay about $30,000 more than opportunities presented to women.

The gender pay gap between men and women in the US continues to remain stubbornly large, and it extends even to the very top of the corporate pyramid.

According to a new study sent to Business Insider by executive networking and crowdsourcing firm ExecThread, job opportunities presented by recruiters to top-level male executives tend to be far higher paying than those presented to their female counterparts.

ExecThread analyzed job opportunities presented to their members by executive search firms seeking top-level executives. According to ExecThread, these job opportunities were for high-level positions that were not publicly advertised, hence coming from exclusive executive recruiters.

ExecThread crowdsourced 246 job opportunities presented by recruiters to their members for Senior Director, VP, SVP, and C-suite level positions. 55 of the job opportunities were presented to women, and 191 were presented to men. They then compared the average low- and high-end compensation range of the job opportunities presented to female executives to those presented to male executives, as well as the average mid-points of the compensation ranges. They found that men on average are presented with much higher-paying job opportunities than women:

ExecThread noted that the difference between the average compensation midpoints for men and women was about $30,000. That is, on average, “men were approached by executive recruiters for job opportunities that pay 12.0% more than those jobs that executive recruiters approached women for,” according to ExecThread.

The gender disparity around compensation for high-level executive positions extends to the very top of that already high-flying group. Among the 18 ExecThread members who were approached for job opportunities with a midpoint between the high and low end of the salary range of at least $500,000, 17 were men and only one was a woman.

Reinforcing their findings that top male executives are approached for higher-paying job opportunities than top female executives, ExecThread ran a second analysis on a slightly larger set of offers that included Senior Manager and Director-level positions in addition to the more senior executive positions in the first study. Using a statistical test that controlled for various job characteristics like industry, job type, and seniority level, they still found a large gender gap, with male executives being approached by recruiters for job opportunities that pay on average about $25,000 more than jobs than their female counterparts are approached for.