The 34 jobs in the US where women typically make more money than men

caption Automotive body repairers is one of several US occupations where women typically earn more than men. source Reuters/Rebecca Cook

The gender pay gap is still prevalent across American industries.

Business Insider used US Census data to find and rank the jobs where women are typically earning more than men.

Among the professions were automotive body repairers, proofreaders, and healthcare social workers.

March is Women’s History Month, and while we celebrate the great strides women have made in the workforce, the pay gap still is prevalent today.

Gender pay gap statistics tend to focus on situations where women are paid less than men for the same work. And it’s true that, in most locations and in the majority of jobs, women earn less money than their male counterparts.

But there are some jobs where women tend to earn more than men.

Business Insider analyzed data from the US Census Bureau‘s 2018 American Community Survey and found that women actually out-earn men in a handful of occupations. One set of tables from the survey focused on median earnings for both male and female full-time, year-round workers over the age of 16 in various occupations.

Women earned more than men in 34 of the 550 jobs listed in the census data, and those jobs included both blue-collar and white-collar occupations.

The following are the 34 jobs where the gender pay gap favors women, along with how many men and women work in each of these professions and their median earnings.

It’s important to note that we did not include broad catchall miscellaneous job categories because we wanted to focus on specific occupations. For instance, we didn’t include “life scientists, all other” or “other extraction workers.”

34. Child, family, and school social workers

source Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Female child, family, and school social workers make 100.8% as much as male child, family, and school social workers.

Median earnings for women: $45,527

Median earnings for men: $45,181

Number of female workers: 47,344

Number of male workers: 10,464

33. Medical records specialists

Female medical records specialists make 101.0% as much as male medical records specialists.

Median earnings for women: $41,377

Median earnings for men: $40,961

Number of female workers: 157,946

Number of male workers: 16,040

31 (tie). Metal furnace operators, tenders, pourers, and casters

source Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah /Reuters

Female metal furnace operators, tenders, pourers, and casters make 101.3% as much as male metal furnace operators, tenders, pourers, and casters.

Median earnings for women: $47,431

Median earnings for men: $46,811

Number of female workers: 867

Number of male workers: 19,241

31 (tie). First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

source Maskot/Getty Images

Female first-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers make 101.3% as much as male first-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers.

Median earnings for women: $98,401

Median earnings for men: $97,114

Number of female workers: 2,451

Number of male workers: 42,782

29 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

source sturti/Getty Images

Female executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants make 101.4% as much as male executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants.

Median earnings for women: $60,122

Median earnings for men: $59,295

Number of female workers: 187,208

Number of male workers: 13,161

29 (tie). Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

source wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

Female educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors make 101.4% as much as male educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors.

Median earnings for women: $51,297

Median earnings for men: $50,568

Number of female workers: 260,461

Number of male workers: 78,576

28. Commercial divers

source Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

Female commercial divers make 101.8% as much as male commercial divers.

Median earnings for women: $51,469

Median earnings for men: $50,584

Number of female workers: 577

Number of male workers: 3,526

27. Meeting, convention, and event planners

source Eva-Katalin/Getty Images

Female meeting, convention, and event planners make 102.4% as much as male meeting, convention, and event planners.

Median earnings for women: $51,389

Median earnings for men: $50,196

Number of female workers: 105,568

Number of male workers: 27,773

26. Pipelayers

source Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Female pipelayers make 102.8% as much as male pipelayers.

Median earnings for women: $42,434

Median earnings for men: $41,277

Number of female workers: 797

Number of male workers: 46,429

25. Athletes and sports competitors

source TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

Female athletes and sports competitors make 103.0% as much as male athletes and sports competitors.

Median earnings for women: $50,353

Median earnings for men: $48,873

Number of female workers: 4,856

Number of male workers: 33,072

24. Animal control workers

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Female animal control workers make 103.3% as much as male animal control workers.

Median earnings for women: $42,538

Median earnings for men: $41,192

Number of female workers: 3,788

Number of male workers: 6,276

23. Television, video, and film camera operators and editors

source guruXOX/Shutterstock

Female television, video, and film camera operators and editors make 104.7% as much as male television, video, and film camera operators and editors.

Median earnings for women: $54,474

Median earnings for men: $52,009

Number of female workers: 14,570

Number of male workers: 57,444

21 (tie). Environmental science and geoscience technicians

Female environmental science and geoscience technicians make 105.8% as much as male environmental science and geoscience technicians.

Median earnings for women: $70,698

Median earnings for men: $66,820

Number of female workers: 4,849

Number of male workers: 14,674

21 (tie). Healthcare social workers

source David Ramos/Getty Images

Female healthcare social workers make 105.8% as much as male healthcare social workers.

Median earnings for women: $45,668

Median earnings for men: $43,154

Number of female workers: 75,482

Number of male workers: 26,982

20. Conservation scientists and foresters

source Tonyninetyone/Shutterstock

Female conservation scientists and foresters make 108.0% as much as male conservation scientists and foresters.

Median earnings for women: $61,698

Median earnings for men: $57,121

Number of female workers: 4,424

Number of male workers: 15,453

18 (tie). Security and fire alarm systems installers

source Fh Photo/Shutterstock

Female security and fire alarm systems installers make 108.2% as much as male security and fire alarm systems installers.

Median earnings for women: $51,026

Median earnings for men: $47,156

Number of female workers: 1,492

Number of male workers: 53,560

18 (tie). Wholesale and retail buyers, except farm products

source Tyler Olson/ Shutterstock

Female wholesale and retail buyers make 108.2% as much as male wholesale and retail buyers.

Median earnings for women: $45,749

Median earnings for men: $42,265

Number of female workers: 120,481

Number of male workers: 91,196

17. Social science research assistants

source create jobs 51/Shutterstock

Female social science research assistants make 108.3% as much as male social science research assistants.

Median earnings for women: $61,097

Median earnings for men: $56,435

Number of female workers: 2,792

Number of male workers: 1,974

16. Proofreaders and copy markers

source Shutterstock / Jacob Lund

Female proofreaders and copy markers make 109.0% as much as male proofreaders and copy markers.

Median earnings for women: $45,821

Median earnings for men: $42,028

Number of female workers: 6,890

Number of male workers: 2,437

15. Fence erectors

source Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

Female fence erectors make 110.2% as much as male fence erectors.

Median earnings for women: $35,808

Median earnings for men: $32,498

Number of female workers: 646

Number of male workers: 30,371

14. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

source Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Female telecommunications line installers and repairers make 111.3% as much as male telecommunications line installers and repairers.

Median earnings for women: $57,688

Median earnings for men: $51,851

Number of female workers: 4,670

Number of male workers: 128,776

12 (tie). Installation, maintenance, and repair helpers

Female installation, maintenance, and repair helpers make 112.2% as much as male installation, maintenance, and repair helpers.

Median earnings for women: $30,302

Median earnings for men: $27,019

Number of female workers: 1,757

Number of male workers: 23,879

12 (tie). Audiovisual equipment installers and repairers

source Caiaimage/Getty Images

Female audiovisual equipment installers and repairers make 112.2% as much as male audiovisual equipment installers and repairers

Median earnings for women: $50,495

Median earnings for men: $45,015

Number of female workers: 1,628

Number of male workers: 29,632

11. Cargo and freight agents

source PR Image Factory/Shutterstock

Female cargo and freight agents make 118.2% as much as male cargo and freight agents.

Median earnings for women: $46,792

Median earnings for men: $39,579

Number of female workers: 5,895

Number of male workers: 13,991

10. Exercise physiologists

source Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock

Female exercise physiologists make 118.3% as much as male exercise physiologists.

Median earnings for women: $44,331

Median earnings for men: $37,462

Number of female workers: 4,606

Number of male workers: 2,200

9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

source nimis69/Getty Images

Female stationary engineers and boiler operators make 118.4% as much as male stationary engineers and boiler operators.

Median earnings for women: $73,531

Median earnings for men: $62,126

Number of female workers: 5,207

Number of male workers: 93,049

8. Automotive body and related repairers

Female automotive body and related repairers make 123.6% as much as male automotive body and related repairers.

Median earnings for women: $54,177

Median earnings for men: $43,827

Number of female workers: 3,113

Number of male workers: 132,862

7. Underground mining machine operators

source Luc Gnago/Reuters

Female mining machine operators make 124.5% as much as male mining machine operators.

Median earnings for women: $77,688

Median earnings for men: $62,418

Number of female workers: 1,445

Number of male workers: 42,964

6. Oil and gas derrick, rotary drill, and service unit operators

source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Female rotary drill and service unit operators make 129.9% as much as male rotary drill and service unit operators.

Median earnings for women: $81,373

Median earnings for men: $62,641

Number of female workers: 363

Number of male workers: 29,255

5. Medical transcriptionists

source Mike Wood/Reuters

Female medical transcriptionists make 132.8% as much as male medical transcriptionists.

Median earnings for women: $30,504

Median earnings for men: $22,970

Number of female workers: 44,489

Number of male workers: 10,995

4. Roofers

source Bannafarsai_Stock/Shutterstock

Female roofers make 143.5% as much as male roofers.

Average wages for women: $46,100

Average wages for men: $32,136

Number of female workers: 5,140

Number of male workers: 207,801

3. School bus monitors

Female school bus monitors make 148.0% as much as male school bus monitors.

Median earnings for women: $18,860

Median earnings for men: $12,741

Number of female workers: 31,508

Number of male workers: 7,143

2. Brickmasons, block masons, and stonemasons

source Cryptographer/Shutterstock

Female brickmasons, block masons, and stonemasons make 190.5% as much as male brickmasons, block masons, and stonemasons.

Median earnings for women: $75,712

Median earnings for men: $39,741

Number of female workers: 1,193

Number of male workers: 148,047

1. Skincare specialists

source Kovalchynskyy Mykola/Shutterstock

Female skincare specialists make 290.6% as much as male skincare specialists.

Median earnings for women: $35,956

Median earnings for men: $12,372

Number of female workers: 76,746

Number of male workers: 1,051