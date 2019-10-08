General Electric’s pension freeze was long expected and has some ‘silver linings,’ Bank of America says

caption Workers inspect a gas turbine under construction at the gas turbines production unit of the General Electric plant in Belfort, June 24, 2014. source Vincent Kessler/Reuters

General Electric announced Monday that it would freeze pensions for 20,000 US employees in a bid to shore up its balance sheet.

This was an expected move, according to Andrew Obin, analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Still, there are silver linings for both debt and equity holders of GE, Obin wrote.

Shares fell as much as 2.22% in early trading Tuesday, all but erasing Monday gains.

The announcement was another step in CEO Larry Culp's major restructuring effort. Culp is looking for ways to pare GE's massive debt as the company also deals with cash flow problems and struggling business lines with disappearing profits.

The announcement was another step in CEO Larry Culp’s major restructuring effort. Culp is looking for ways to pare GE’s massive debt as the company also deals with cash flow problems and struggling business lines with disappearing profits.

“Further pension actions were expected,” wrote a team led by Andrew Obin in a Monday note. “GE’s US pension has been closed to new entrants since 2012 and had a GAAP funded ratio of 80% at 2018-end.”

The pension freeze plan is “another step in de-risking” GE’s balance sheet, Obin wrote. The company will direct $5 billion to $8 billion to pay down its pension debt, and will subsequently shrink its net debt by $4 billion to $6 billion.

In addition, there are “some silver linings” to the announcement, according to Obin. Debt rating agencies look at pension-adjusted leverage, Obin wrote, meaning that “these pension actions should benefit those calculations.”

GE currently has a BBB+ credit rating with a negative outlook from Fitch Ratings, and a BBB+ rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global – for both firms, this puts GE three levels above “junk” status.

The plan to freeze pensions and pay down debt will also benefit equity holders, according to the note. Pension prepayments will help grow earnings because they will lower future pension expenses.

And, the pension freeze and lump-sum payments should also “dampen future earnings volatility,” Obin wrote. GE is also still on track to reach its leverage goal to have it’s net debt less than 2.5 times its EBITDA by year-end 2020.

Those that are bearish on the company “argue that cash from divestitures is not being directed to benefit equity holders,” Obin wrote. GE’s approach is to instead boost reserves for long-term care insurance, pay down its debt, and shore up its pension plans, according to the note.

In addition, investors see lower interest rates as bad for GE going forward, hurting long-term care insurance reserves, pension expenses and liabilities, and helping interest expense, according to Obin.

“So far in 2019, GE share price has largely tracked US interest rates,” he wrote. What this suggests is that investors see pension risks outweighing lower borrowing costs.

Shares fell as much as 2.22% in early trading Tuesday, all but erasing the 3% gains from Monday's announcement. The stock's whiplash is likely because investors are going back and forth on what the actions will mean for GE going forward, according to Bank of America. The firm maintained its neutral rating on company shares, and its price target of $11.

Shares of GE are up 8% year to date.