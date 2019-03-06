General Electric will be burning cash for years, JPMorgan says

“We disagree with the view that it’s ‘not that bad’, and while ‘cutting numbers, reiterating Buy’ is fairly common for the sell side, we reject this approach of cut and push to the next year, which has been going on for almost two decades now for some. Unlike prior episodes that were based on next year, this seems to stretch into 2021, a whole new level.”

He added: “The answer to us is somewhere in between where the stock is today and zero and that is where generally our PT sit.”

Tusa held his price target of $6 – 36% below where shares are trading, and said his price target “looks generous” after Culp’s comment on Tuesday.

GE shares were under pressure in 2018, losing more than half of their value as its power business struggled, price-cost pressures were compounded by the US-China trade war, and its LEAP engine suffered through behind-schedule deliveries.

To reorganize its business, General Electric announced a massive restructuring in June, saying it would reduce its debt by $25 billion in an effort to shore up its balance sheet. In October, GE replaced CEO John Flannery with Larry Culp. Under the leadership of Culp, GE has been speeding up efforts to reduce debt and raise cash by selling assets.