General Mills is recalling Gold Medal flour due to E. coli concerns

caption General Mills is recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal Flour. source Flickr/Melissa Wiese

General Mills is recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal flour due to E. coli concerns.

On Monday, General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of September 6, 2020.

Pillsbury, Aldi, and King Arthur Flour announced flour recalls earlier in 2019.

“The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product,” the company said in a statement. “This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.”

Only the Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour five-pound bags with the September 6, 2020 sell-by date are impacted by the recall.

The recall is the latest in a number of recent E. coli scares centered on flour. Pillsbury, Aldi, and King Arthur Flour announced flour recalls earlier in 2019.

Read more: Pillsbury is joining Aldi and King Arthur Flour in recalling flour amid E. coli concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions against consuming raw dough. While many people are aware of the health risks linked to eating raw eggs, fewer may be aware of the danger of E. coli contamination connected to unbaked flour.

E. coli infections often induce severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Approximately 5% to 10% of people who are infected develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening kidney complication.