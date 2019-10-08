General Motors falls to its lowest since June after reportedly making a second offer to striking workers

caption FILE PHOTO: UAW workers strike at the General Motors Bowling Green facility source Reuters

General Motors stock sank as much as 2.9% Tuesday after the company reportedly made a second offer to striking workers.

The automaker sent the proposal Monday after members of the United Auto Workers union rejected a first offer over the weekend, the Detroit Free Press reported. Details of the second offer are confidential and GM hadn’t received a response from the union as of Monday night.

Negotiations between GM and UAW took “a turn for the worse” over the weekend, union vice president Terry Dittes said in a letter to members.

The strike entered its fourth week Monday, and has already wiped out more than $4 billion from GM’s market cap.

“These negotiations have taken a turn for the worse,” UAW vice president Terry Dittes said in a Sunday letter to members. “We, in this union, could not be more disappointed with General Motors.”

Roughly 46,000 workers began the strike on September 16. The automaker’s stock has fallen roughly 9% since then and now trades at its lowest levels since early June.

The union’s leadership is asking for entry-level pay raises, improved health care, and a faster process for short-term workers to earn higher salaries. The requests arrive as GM looks to produce more electric and autonomous vehicles, a change that would endanger the job security of many striking workers.

A continued demonstration would further hit GM’s third-quarter earnings, as the company can only make up for so much lost production. The automaker is scheduled to announce its latest quarterly figures October 29, and is likely to answer many questions regarding the strike during the related analyst call.

General Motors traded at $33.97 as of 12:50 p.m. ET Tuesday, up roughly 0.1% year-to-date. Shares have fallen 7.6% since the strike began on September 16.

The company has 16 “buy” ratings, six “hold” ratings, and no “sell” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target of $47.78, according to Bloomberg data.

