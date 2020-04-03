Genesis Healthcare Launches a PCR-based detection test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – April 3, 2020 – Genesis Healthcare Co., Japan’s leading genetic testing and research company, today announced the launch of a real-time PCR-based (Polymerase Chain Reaction) detection test kit of SARS-CoV-2 the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This new test kit will be available for healthcare providers and corporate organizations to accelerate early detection in Japan.

















Genesis Healthcare, under the advisement of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the testing protocol of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan, has developed this real-time PCR-based detection test for COVID-19. This new testing kit will become available from April 2, 2020 in Japan and will be made available to international markets mid-April.





Throughout over 16 years track record in Japan, Genesis Healthcare has extensive experience working alongside with regulators, policymakers, and relevant ministries in Japan to conduct genetic testing for Direct-To-Consumer through its brand GeneLife as well as medical and research communities through GenesisPro. To date, more than 840,000 customers have undertaken genetic testing with Genesis Healthcare in Japan and across Asia.





About Genesis Healthcare Co. Ltd

Genesis Healthcare Co., Ltd. is a leading biotech company, pioneering genetic research since 2004 and promoting preventive healthcare and wellness through genetic testing. Leveraging more than 16 years of genetic research and development, Genesis Healthcare empowers medical institutions and end consumers alike to evolve towards personalized wellness and medicine. Originated in Japan, Genesis Healthcare offers medical, corporate, and consumer services through a range of innovative services across the Asia Pacific region. GeneLife is the direct-to-consumer brand of Genesis Healthcare.