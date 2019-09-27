Genesis Healthcare Launches Wellness Mobile Application Powered by Genetics and AI

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 27 September 2019 – Genesis Healthcare Co., Japan’s leading genetic testing and research company, today announced the launch of its new mobile application in Taiwan, empowering its new and existing GeneLife users to access personal genetic results on their mobile and receive personalized wellness advice and recommendations to enhance their health and lifestyle.













Through 15 years of research and development, Genesis Healthcare has focused its science on East Asian populations. Developing customized DNA microarray chip for Asians and in house bioinformatic teams to develop models based on machine learning and AI.





Access Your Results and More





Based on the genetic testing kit purchased, users of the GeneLife app will now be able to access their results and information easily from their smartphone. With a simple and friendly user experience, the app is intuitive to use, giving access to a full range of content including lifestyle tips to recipes, to support wellness and health daily, customized to each user’s unique DNA.





With the new GeneLife app, users will also be able to participate in a ‘GeneLife Reward Program’ when participating in research and surveys. Rewards will be given initially in the form of ‘points’ that will allow users to redeem additional GeneLife reports. The program will expand to other offers and programs in the near future.





“With over 15 years of research and testing from Japan, Genesis Healthcare is dedicated to help drive further innovation in genetics and move the industry towards a more personalized and preventive method of looking at genetics and its application to our daily lives,” said Michel Mommejat, General Manager for Asia, Genesis Healthcare. “By making genetic science accessible to users in a simple manner, we thrive in building the innovation, bringing new services and solutions to users for prevention and lifestyle enhancements,” he added.





In recent years, genetic data and utilization of personal information have become a highlighted topic for discussion and Genesis Healthcare aims to ensure full transparency in this important area. It has made “informed consent” the rule in this new app. With this, GeneLife users will have full control over how their genetic data is utilized and this transparency will empower them to make their own choices of when, where and how their data is used.





Covering health, nutrition, fitness, beauty and personality, users will now be able to move a step further towards preventive and personalized wellness. The application will be available today to all new and existing customers of GeneLife in Taiwan.





The application will be supported by operating systems that are iOS 11.0 or later (using latest Safari browser) and Android 7.0 or later (using latest Google Chrome browser).





About Genesis Healthcare Co. Ltd

Genesis Healthcare Co., Ltd. is a leading biotech company, pioneering genetic research since 2004 and promoting preventive healthcare and wellness through genetic testing. Leveraging more than 15 years of genetic research and development Genesis Healthcare empowers medical institutions and end consumers alike to evolve towards personalized wellness and medicine. Originated in Japan, Genesis Healthcare offers medical, corporate and consumer services through a range of innovative services across the Asia Pacific region. GeneLife is the direct-to-consumer brand of Genesis Healthcare.





To learn more, visit our corporate site www.genesis-healthcare.jp/en and our consumer site www.genelife.asia/tw.



