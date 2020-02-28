Geneva International Motor Show canceled amid coronavirus fears, bans on Swiss gatherings of more than 1,000 people

caption A Mercedes presentation during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. source Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Geneva International Motor Show, one of the bigger names on the annual auto-show circuit, will not host its 90th edition that was scheduled to begin next week.

The cancellation comes amid coronavirus fears and a ban on Swiss gatherings of more than 1,000 people, after a confirmed case appeared in the show’s host country of Switzerland.

Considering the size and scope of the show and its model unveilings, some automakers will likely follow their planned debut schedule at a revised location.

In the world of auto shows, a few names stand out – Geneva, Detroit, and Frankfurt, among others – as the spotlighted events where automakers need to go big.

But this year, Geneva’s entrants will all be going home instead, as the show’s organizers announced on Friday that the 90th edition of the show won’t go on amid coronavirus fears and a ban on Swiss gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The federal ban on large gatherings is a result of a confirmed coronavirus case in Switzerland and lasts until March 15, the announcement said, which was scheduled to be the last day of the show. Thus, there will be no show – an outcome the organizers said will have “significant” financial consequences for those involved in the event, which “will need to be assessed over the coming weeks.”

The announcement said construction of the stands was almost complete, and that a week ago, there was “nothing to suggest that such a measure was necessary.”

“We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors’ top priority,” Maurice Turrettini, Chairman of the Geneva International Motor Show Foundation Board, said in a statement, thanking those involved in the organization of the show.

Tickets will be refunded, the announcement said, and event organizers will communicate about the refunds on their website “as soon as possible.”

The fate of the Geneva International Motor Show, which was scheduled to begin media events on Monday and open to the public on March 5, has been iffy for days leading up to now. “Geneva International Motor Show to go ahead despite coronavirus,” a headline from February 19 reads. About a week later: “Geneva Motor Show organizers urge coronavirus checks.” And on Thursday: “Geneva show attendance dwindles as virus woes spread.”

Then came the official cancellation on Friday.

Everything from commuter cars and startup projects to hardcore supercars were scheduled to debut at Geneva, with names like the 1,250-horsepower Czinger 21C, the Pagani Imola, the Mercedes G-Wagen-based Brabus 800 Adventure XLP, the Hyundai Prophecy electric-vehicle concept, and only the second two-seat Bentley since 1930, the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, all on the list.

Some automakers are going ahead with their planned debuts, with Morgan Motor Company announcing that the launch of its new model “will continue as scheduled” with “a revised format.” Considering the size and scope of the show and its planned launches, other automakers are likely to do the same.

“This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva,” Turrettini said. “However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision.”