25 hot cars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

caption The Pininfarina Battista electric supercar. source Newspress

The Geneva Motor Show is the first major European auto show of 2019.

The show features the latest offerings from Aston Martin, Bentley, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Polestar, VW, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, and Pininfarina.

As the trend in the industry goes, electric vehicles and hybrids will play a major role at the show.

The show is held every year at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show will be open to the public until March 17.

In years past, Geneva has been known as the show where the next great supercars are shown for the first time. That tradition continues as it once again plays host to the latest from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Koenigsegg, and Pininfarina.

The show also features a host of more practical offerings from mainstream mass market and luxury brands including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, VW, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda.

Less well know brands like Russia’s new ultra-luxury brand Aurus are also featured at the show.

Here’s a closer look at the 25 hot new cars at the Geneva Motor Show.

1. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

2. Aston Martin AM-RB 003

3. Aston Martin Vanquish Vision

4. Pininfarina Battista

5. Koenigsegg Jesko

6. Ferrari F8 Tributo

7. Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder

8. Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

9. Toyota GR Supra

10. Bentley Mulsanne WO Edition

11. Aurus Senat

12. BMW 7 Series

13. Audi Q4 e-tron

14. Polestar 2

15. Volkswagen ID Buggy Concept

16. Nissan IMQ concept.

17. Imagine by Kia

18. Lagonda All-Terrain Concept

19. Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer

20. Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept

21. Volkswagen T-ROC R

22. Mazda CX-30

23. Honda E Prototype

24. Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake

25. Mercedes-Benz EQV