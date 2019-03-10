25 hot cars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

By
Benjamin Zhang, Business Insider US
-
The Pininfarina Battista electric supercar.

caption
The Pininfarina Battista electric supercar.
source
Newspress

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. As a result, the world’s automakers go big for Geneva. Car makers pulled out all the stops to show off their latest and greatest.

Read more: This $19 million custom Bugatti is now the most expensive new car ever sold.

In years past, Geneva has been known as the show where the next great supercars are shown for the first time. That tradition continues as it once again plays host to the latest from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Koenigsegg, and Pininfarina.

The show also features a host of more practical offerings from mainstream mass market and luxury brands including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, VW, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda.

Less well know brands like Russia’s new ultra-luxury brand Aurus are also featured at the show.

Read more: Check out Vladimir Putin’s new armored presidential limo that is Russia’s answer to ‘The Beast.’

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show will be open to the public until March 17 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.

Here’s a closer look at the 25 hot new cars at the Geneva Motor Show.

1. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

source
Newspress

2. Aston Martin AM-RB 003

source
Newspress

3. Aston Martin Vanquish Vision

source
Newspress

4. Pininfarina Battista

source
Newspress

5. Koenigsegg Jesko

source
Newspress

6. Ferrari F8 Tributo

source
Newspress

7. Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder

source
Newspress

8. Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

source
Newspress

9. Toyota GR Supra

source
Newspress

10. Bentley Mulsanne WO Edition

source
Newspress

11. Aurus Senat

source
Newspress

12. BMW 7 Series

source
Newspress

13. Audi Q4 e-tron

source
Newspress

14. Polestar 2

source
Newspress

15. Volkswagen ID Buggy Concept

source
Newspress

16. Nissan IMQ concept.

source
Newspress

17. Imagine by Kia

source
Newspress

18. Lagonda All-Terrain Concept

source
Newspress

19. Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer

source
Newspress

20. Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept

source
Newspress

21. Volkswagen T-ROC R

source
Newspress

22. Mazda CX-30

source
Newspress

23. Honda E Prototype

source
Newspress

24. Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake

source
Newspress

25. Mercedes-Benz EQV

source
Newspress