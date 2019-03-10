25 hot cars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

- source
- Newspress
- The Geneva Motor Show is the first major European auto show of 2019.
- The show features the latest offerings from Aston Martin, Bentley, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Polestar, VW, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, and Pininfarina.
- As the trend in the industry goes, electric vehicles and hybrids will play a major role at the show.
- The show is held every year at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.
- The 2019 Geneva Motor Show will be open to the public until March 17.
The 2019 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. As a result, the world’s automakers go big for Geneva. Car makers pulled out all the stops to show off their latest and greatest.
In years past, Geneva has been known as the show where the next great supercars are shown for the first time. That tradition continues as it once again plays host to the latest from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Koenigsegg, and Pininfarina.
The show also features a host of more practical offerings from mainstream mass market and luxury brands including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, VW, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda.
Less well know brands like Russia’s new ultra-luxury brand Aurus are also featured at the show.
The 2019 Geneva Motor Show will be open to the public until March 17 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.
Here’s a closer look at the 25 hot new cars at the Geneva Motor Show.
1. Bugatti La Voiture Noire
2. Aston Martin AM-RB 003
3. Aston Martin Vanquish Vision
4. Pininfarina Battista
5. Koenigsegg Jesko
6. Ferrari F8 Tributo
7. Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder
8. Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster
9. Toyota GR Supra
10. Bentley Mulsanne WO Edition
11. Aurus Senat
12. BMW 7 Series
13. Audi Q4 e-tron
14. Polestar 2
15. Volkswagen ID Buggy Concept
16. Nissan IMQ concept.
17. Imagine by Kia
18. Lagonda All-Terrain Concept
19. Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer
20. Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept
21. Volkswagen T-ROC R
22. Mazda CX-30
23. Honda E Prototype
24. Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake
25. Mercedes-Benz EQV
