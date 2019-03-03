18 hot cars we can’t wait to see at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

caption The Ferrari F8 Tributo. source Ferrari

The Geneva Motor Show is the first major European auto show of 2019.

The show will feature the latest offerings from Aston Martin, Bentley, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Polestar, VW, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, and Pininfarina.

As the trend in the industry goes, electric vehicles and hybrids will play a major role at the show.

The show will be open to the public from March 7 to the 17 at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland with media days held on the 5th and 6th.

In years past, Geneva has been known as the show where the next great supercars are shown for the first time. That tradition continues as it once again plays host to the latest from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Pininfarina.

The show also features a host of more practical offerings from mainstream mass market and luxury brands including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, VW, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda.

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show will be open to the public from March 7-17 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Media days will be held on March 5 and 6.

Here’s a closer look at the 18 hot cars we can’t wait to see:

Geneva has long been known as the hottest show for supercars. That streak continues in 2019 where Ferrari will debut the new F8 Tributo. The F8 will be the replacement for the current 488 GTB.

source Ferrari

Lamborghini will introduce the latest convertible version of its Huracan supercar dubbed the EVO Spyder.

source Lamborghini

Legendary Italian design house Pininfarina is also expected to unveil a hot new supercar called the Battista.

source Pininfarina

Aston Martin will show off a new hybrid hypercar called the Project 003.

source Aston Martin

Moving away from supercars, Aston Martin’s Lagonda brand is expected to introduce an electric SUV based on 2018’s Lagonda Vision Concept.

source Aston Martin

Volvo’s performance EV brand Polestar will show their new Polestar 2 sedan that’s designed to compete against the Tesla Model 3.

source Polestar

Audi is set to show of its e-tron GT concept and also unveil a new electric SUV called the Q4 e-tron.

source Audi

In Geneva, Honda is set to unveil the prototype of its upcoming compact EV.

source Honda

Nissan is expected to introduce an electric crossover concept called the IMQ.

source Nissan

Toyota will show off its new Corolla GR sport hot hatch and …

source Toyota

… the GR Supra GT4 Concept.

source Toyota

Mazda will introduce a new crossover SUV that’s expected to be called the CX-4.

source Mazda

Subaru will introduce the new Viziv Adrenaline Concept. Not much is known about it. Although it looks to be a small crossover.

source Subaru

Mercedes will show off its GLC compact crossover SUV fresh off a facelift.

source Mercedes-Benz

Volkswagen will show off its new subcompact T-ROC R hot crossover and …

source Volkswagen

… a new diesel Touareg V8 TDI SUV.

source Volkswagen

Bentley’s higher performance Bentayga Speed will make its world debut in Geneva.

source Bentley

The iconic British luxury brand will also introduce the WO Edition Mulsanne sedan.