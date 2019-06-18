These 100-calorie coconut smoothies are filling and delicious — and they’re only made with 2 ingredients

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Genius/Instagram

Each bottle of Genius Organic Coconut Original Smoothie ($49.99 for a six-pack) contains an entire coconut, and each bottle is just 100 calories.

It’s expensive, but I think it tastes better than coconut water alone because of its naturally rich flavor and satisfying texture.

It also contains more nutrients than plain coconut water thanks to the the coconut meat, and comes in other flavors like turmeric and coffee.

No part of the coconut goes to waste in the production of each smoothie. The coconut husks are upcycled and converted into alternative energy or coconut charcoal.

The company only ships for free to states in the US that are west of Texas, but the eastern half of the country will have to pay an exorbitant $110 shipping fee to try a bottle for now (though you can find them in some grocery stores).

Cracking into a coconut and sipping the juice straight out from a straw – doesn’t the thought alone whisk you away from the oppressive mugginess of the city to the fresh air and cool breeze of an island? I like coconut drinks, but I don’t have easy access to fresh coconuts, and unfortunately, I’ve never liked any boxed coconut water I’ve tried.

Coconut water is low-calorie, hydrating, and packed with electrolytes like potassium, so I’ve always wished I could get these nutritional benefits in a drink that wasn’t riddled with sugar and could be enjoyed at any time of the day (and wasn’t associated with being caught in the rain).

The “genius” coconut drink that makes this possible is the Genius Organic Coconut Smoothie, which is made from just two ingredients, organic coconut water and organic coconut meat. From my first sip, I was hooked. It tastes far better and has a more satisfying texture than boxed coconut water, and as I later learned, it also contributes to a larger zero-waste mission.

Read more: I found out my usual smoothies weren’t healthy at all thanks to this Nutribullet blender that can track ingredients – here’s how it works

source Genius

Founder Alex Bayer previously worked in insurance, where, naturally, he noticed the general deterioration of health in this country. As a result, he became a self-proclaimed health nut and began making grab-and-go smoothies to avoid falling victim to the availability and convenience of fast food. He blended coconut meat and coconut water together and discovered it tasted amazing (and I have to agree).

Each Genius smoothie contains an entire coconut. The coconuts are harvested in Thailand, then sent to a manufacturing facility just two miles away. That means the coconut goes from tree to bottle in just five to six hours, and that freshness of taste is evident in each sip.

Once the smoothies are made, the company upcycles the coconut husks by donating them to local processing centers. They’re used to generate alternative energy to fuel cities in Thailand and also converted into coconut charcoal for use in detoxification products.

source Genius/Instagram

Because the drink contains actual coconut meat and not just the water, it’s even better for you than pure coconut water.

Genius smoothies have more potassium (85 milligrams per ounce versus 56 milligrams per ounce) and more fiber (two grams versus zero grams) than the leading coconut water drink. Each bottle has 100 calories, which is more than many coconut waters, but coconut meat is a good source of healthy fats and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a source of energy that the body can easily metabolize. There are no added sugars or preservatives, and you wouldn’t need them anyways – the combination of pure coconut water and meat tastes great.

As a blended drink, the smoothie has a thick texture that fills you up and leaves you energized rather than lethargic. I’m sure you could get creative with it and incorporate it into other smoothie or frozen dessert recipes, but I love the simple taste of plain coconut and the convenient-to-transport bottle it comes in.

Genius currently offers three flavors: Original Coconut, Coffee Coconut (contains the caffeine equivalent of one-third of a cup of coffee), and Turmeric Coconut (contains organic turmeric root, ginger root, and cardamom). If you need a little caffeine kick or like the taste of turmeric, those interesting flavors are worth a try. Again, however, I think the natural sweetness and taste of Original Coconut is still the best.

*Shipping note: Genius currently does not ship east of Texas. Residents of this area will see a shipping cost of $110. Shipping is free for areas west of and including Texas. You can find it in person at a store near you.