GEODIS Supports Rising Medical Company LabMed To Supply Health Protection Goods to Europe And North America

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 May 2020 – The Singapore based enterprise LabMed has entrusted global logistics company GEODIS to support the company’s growing activity in new markets by delivering urgently needed PPEs from Asia to the COVID-19 ‘hot-spots’ of Europe and North America.









GEODIS is providing LabMed with customs brokerage, short-term storage solutions and transport management services from LabMed’s factory in China via a distribution hub in Singapore to a wide array of international destinations including India, Malaysia, Germany and the United States.

“In terms of fulfilling our multi-faceted needs, GEODIS has been well up to the task,” says Wilson Ang, LabMed’s Regional Managing Director in Singapore. “The close attention and efficiency of the GEODIS staff has been impressive, from the local service in China to the performance at our many destinations.”

The partnership between LabMed, a family owned subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong Pte, and GEODIS began in early May 2020, with the immediate need to swiftly react to fast-changing market demands and devising flexible end-to-end supply chain solutions. LabMed has been called upon to significantly increase its production of surgical masks, sanitising gel and other PPE at its own plant in Dong Guan, Southern China. From initial small shipments of 10 tons of sanitizer to India to bulk supplies of millions of masks to Germany, LabMed’s pipeline of PPE has grown rapidly to include other parts of South-East Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

“In Asia-Pacific, GEODIS has a strong focus on enabling Asian based SME businesses to grow their markets”, comments Rene Bach-Larsen, GEODIS’ Sub-Regional Managing Director, ASEAN. “While GEODIS is a trusted partner to global multinationals, we also function as the lifeblood of regional economies through the services we provide.”

“During the current pandemic, we are even more intimately involved in the business of local customers who partner with us. As an essential service, we continue to fast-track their growth, using for instance, specially arranged weekly scheduled flights to many destinations and locating the necessary carrier capacity, whatever the mode. Our GEODIS colleagues at delivery locations around the world enable a truly door-to-door service for vital supplies to reach frontline workers and protect many more.”

The current crisis has required innovative responses from logistics professionals to achieve their customer’s delivery goals. Unprecedented demand peaks on certain trade routes, widely variable carrier capacity across transport modes, critical time constraints, staffing issues and communications challenges have blighted almost all international supply chains. In providing such response, the application of ingenuity and tailored solutions benefit greatly from the ability of supply chain management to be controlled by one entity.





About GEODIS

GEODIS is a worldwide leader in transport and logistics, recognized for its commitment to helping its customers overcome their logistical constraints. With five lines of business (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express and Road Transport), a direct presence in 67 countries and a global network spanning 120 countries, GEODIS is ranked first in France, sixth in Europe and seventh worldwide in its field. In 2019, GEODIS had more than 41,000 employees and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

Website: https://geodis.com/





About LabMed

Label Med Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong that was established since 1977. As set up by Wilson Ang and Jason Tan, LabMed is a company specialized in manufacturing disposable civil mask, medical mask, surgical mask, KN95-FFP2 mask and other medical instruments. Strategically located in Singapore with an access to a wide distribution network both locally and globally. We are a strong connection in exporting our products to all over the world focusing on United states, France, Germany and United Kingdom.





The company has cooperated with many local well-known medical device companies, MNCs as well as government entities to provide new and old customers with procurement services for medical supplies such as medical masks, protective suit, rubber gloves, goggles, thermometer, disinfectant, hand lotion, mask production equipment as well as nasal swab test kit for Covid-19.

Website: https://thelabmed.com/