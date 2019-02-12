George Clooney compared Meghan Markle’s plight to Princess Diana, saying ‘we’ve seen how that ends’

caption George Clooney has defended Meghan Markle. source Kris Connor / Getty Images / Max Mumby / Indigo / Contributor

George Clooney has spoken out about the treatment of Meghan Markle by her family and the media.

Speaking to Australia’s Who magazine, Clooney said that Meghan was being vilified in the same way that Princess Diana was.

He added ominously, “We’ve seen how that ends.”

Clooney also referenced the letter allegedly written by the Duchess of Sussex to her father, part of which he decided to release to the Mail on Sunday.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle told The Sun that the letter is “nasty” and they will release more of it.

Meghan has also been dubbed “Duchess Difficult” by British tabloids and receives more than her fair share of negative press.

Speaking at a press panel, George Clooney said that Meghan is being vilified by the media in the same way that her husband’s mother, Princess Diana, was, according to Australia’s Who magazine.

He added that history is repeating itself.

Clooney attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding with his wife Amal in May last year. The foursome have since reportedly holidayed with each other at the Clooneys’ luxurious Lake Como villa in Italy.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” Clooney said in the interview.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and its history repeating itself.

“We’ve seen how that ends. I can’t tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father, she’s getting a raw deal there and I think it’s irresponsible and I’m surprised by that.”

Clooney was, of course, referring to a letter allegedly written by the Duchess of Sussex to her father, part of which he decided to release to the Mail on Sunday.

In it, Meghan wrote how her father had broken her heart “into a million pieces,” and accused him of manufacturing “such unnecessary and unwarranted pain.”

She also said Thomas never called her to say he wasn’t coming to the wedding, and that he “chose to only speak to tabloids” about his decision.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle, who is another daughter of Thomas, told The Sun that the letter is “nasty” and they will release more of it.

The release of the letter came just days after Meghan’s closest friends gave an anonymous interview to People magazine.

In the article, five of her closest confidants said the Duchess of Sussex has had to put up with “lies and untruths” and “global bullying.”

They also said Meghan wrote a letter to her father saying she was ‘heartbroken’ about their relationship, but he replied asking for a photo op.

Her friends added that they worried what the stress of such negative attention is doing to her and the baby: “It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant.”

Meghan has also received a lot of tough press outside her relationship with her father.

British tabloids dubbed her “Duchess Difficult” after a number of royal staff left their positions. She’s also been at the centre of an alleged rift between her and Prince Harry and his brother and his wife, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It’s been suggested she has also banned Harry from alcohol and caffeine, and wanted him to skip the royals’ annual Christmas shoot because she hates blood sport (even though they ended up attending). The list is simply endless.

From the public, too, Meghan has received swathes of angry, racist comments on social media, prompting Kensington Palace to ask for more support from platforms like Instagram.

Markle has also been targeted offline. On February 12, 2018, a packet of white powder was sent to her with a racist note.