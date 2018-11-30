George Clooney’s cousin says he’d make a ‘wonderful godfather’ to Harry and Meghan’s royal baby, and insiders say he’s ‘a shoe-in’

Could George Clooney be godfather to a member of the British royal family?

Quite possibly, insiders say.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, George Clooney’s cousin Ben Breslin said that the A-lister would make a “wonderful godfather” to the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying: “I’m all for it[…] He’d make a wonderful just about anything – he’s a good guy.”

“‘I’m not in on those royal circle talks,” Breslin stipulated, “but that’s not to say next time he comes in we might sit down for an hour over bourbon and talk about it.”

Clooney and his wife Amal‘s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is well-documented.

The pair famously attended Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May and in August, and the friends reportedly holidayed together in the Clooneys’ luxurious Lake Como villa.

Amal has reportedly been a friend of Markle’s for some time and helped her settle into her new home, a source told People magazine in May. “Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one,” the insider said.

A source told the Daily Mail that the couples’ ties are stronger than headlines let on and that Clooney has “told a couple of people he has a strong hunch” that he’s a shoe-in to be godfather to their royal baby.

Markle is due to give birth in April 2019.

The Mail adds that Harry and Meghan are due to attend a star-studded dinner party next month at the Clooneys’ London home alongside Barack and Michelle Obama.

Clooney has had his run-ins with Daily Mail reports about his life in the past.

In 2014, the actor published an op-ed in USA Today denying claims made by the Mail that his future mother-in-law was opposed to his upcoming marriage to Amal (then Amal Alamuddin) due to her religious beliefs.

“None of the story is factually true,” Clooney said at the time. “When they [Daily Mail] put my family and my friends in harm’s way, they cross far beyond just a laughable tabloid and into the arena of inciting violence.

“They must be so very proud.”

The Mail was forced to apologize for its story, though it denied that it was a complete fabrication.

Only time will tell whether the Clooneys will take their place as symbolic guardians of the next member of the royal family.