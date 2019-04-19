You can get a cocktail with George Clooney’s face in the ice cube it but it’ll cost you $25

source The Basement Chicago

A cocktail bar in Chicago is serving up a drink with George Clooney’s face in it.

The actor’s face is made out of laminated paper then frozen in a thick ice cube which takes hours to melt.

The drink is made with Clooney’s former tequila brand, Casamigos.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Ever wish you could have a drink with George Clooney? Well, now you can … sort of.

Chicago cocktail bar Bassment is making the fantasy a reality with a drink dedicated to the actor. It’s called “The Clooney” and features an ice cube with the Oscar winner’s face on it.

We spoke with a rep at Bassment who tells The Blast, the pic of Clooney is made out of laminated paper. It’s then frozen in very thick ice cubes which takes hours to melt. Therefore, not affecting the delicious cocktail in the slightest.

Of course, the libation is made with Clooney’s former tequila brand, Casamigos. The other ingredients include vanilla bean, crème de banana, Carpano Antica (vermouth), smoked apricot and hickory bitters – yum!

Hurry while you can because the limited edition cocktail is only expected to be available until fall.

If you do happen to miss out on Clooney’s drink, the menu is filled with plenty of other celebrity-inspired cocktails to wet your whistle; like J. Lo, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran.