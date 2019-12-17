Kellyanne Conway’s husband and other Republicans launch a project dedicated to defeating Trump in 2020

caption Kellyanne Conway, a White House counselor, and her husband, George Conway, arrive for a dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

George Conway, the husband of a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has teamed up with a group of conservatives to launch a super PAC dedicated to blocking Trump’s reelection.

The new anti-Trump organization, dubbed “the Lincoln Project,” has reportedly already raised over $1 million.

In an op-ed article explaining the new project’s mission, Conway and several of the organization’s advisory-council members wrote: “Our efforts will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line.”

Conway – the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to Trump – and several of the new project’s advisory-council members outlined their mission in a New York Times op-ed article on Tuesday titled “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated.”

“Patriotism and the survival of our nation in the face of the crimes, corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump are a higher calling than mere politics,” they wrote, adding, “That’s why we are announcing the Lincoln Project, an effort to highlight our country’s story and values, and its people’s sacrifices and obligations.”

They said that over the next 11 months their efforts “will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line.”

“The 2020 general election, by every indication, will be about persuasion, with turnout expected to be at record highs,” they added. “Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House.”

George Conway, a conservative lawyer, has been an unabashed critic of Trump despite his wife’s senior position in the White House. This has at times placed a clear strain on their marriage, with the White House counselor once saying that her husband’s tweets about the president were disrespectful to her.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on the Lincoln Project.