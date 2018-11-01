A history of the times Kellyanne Conway’s husband has roasted Trump

Prominent conservative lawyer George Conway has been highly critical of his wife’s boss, President Donald Trump.

His latest comment came after Trump announced plan to end birthright citizenship in the United States.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and George have previously shared how their political disagreements – especially about Trump – are affecting their marriage. But it wasn’t always this way.

Here’s a brief history of George Conway’s transformation from Trump supporter into one of his most visible and vocal critics on the right.

June 2, 2017: Conway turns down administration role

caption George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After speculation began in March 2017 that Conway would be picked for a position in the Trump administration, Conway eventually declined any administration role, saying:

“I am profoundly grateful to the President and to the attorney general for selecting me to serve in the Department of Justice. I have reluctantly concluded, however, that, for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government.”

Conway went on to clarify: “Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government.”

The Washington Post reported that Conway considered the role, but was scared off by Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and the aftermath that ensued.

June 5, 2017: Conway posts his first critical tweet

Shortly after turning down an administration position, Conway started to tweet critically of Trump.

In his first post, he questioned the usefulness of Trump’s tweets, mocking Trump’s signature sign-off “Sad!”

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

In a later tweet, Conway clarified that he still supported the president.

March 28, 2018: Conway gets more vocal on Twitter

caption Trump reportedly considered pardoning his former national security adviser Michael Flynn (pictured) and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, both of whom were swept up in the special counsel probe. source George Frey/Getty Images

In late March, after nearly a yearlong hiatus, Conway called Trump’s reported interest in pardons for former staff as a way to protect himself from the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “flabbergasting.”

Also at this time, Conway reportedly switched his party registration to “unaffiliated.”

March 29, 2018: Conway deletes some critical tweets

source White House

According to a CNN report, Conway deleted a series of tweets after his March tweets gained attention. The deleted tweets reportedly included one that called the president “absurd.”

April 22, 2018: Kellyanne Conway spars with Dana Bash over her husband’s tweets

caption Kellyanne Conway debates her husband’s tweets with CNN’s Dana Bash. source Screenshot/CNN

Kellyanne Conway sparred with Dana bash after the CNN host asked her about her husband’s tweets.

May 3, 2018: Conway calls out Rudy Giuliani

caption Cohen later pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign finance contribution. source Cuomo Prime Time/CNN/Twitter

Conway tweeted a section of the Federal Election Commission’s website the night after Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani revealed that Trump reimbursed his former attorney for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

May 17, 2018: Conway Calls Giuliani’s argument ‘drivel’

In a Reuters piece on Giuliani’s claim that Mueller can’t subpoena Trump, Conway went on the record calling the assertion “drivel.”

May 24, 2018: Conway reportedly coaches anti-Trump writers

A Politico report alleged that Conway had emailed multiple writers who have been critical of Trump to help improve their arguments.

June 11, 2018: Conway publishes pro-Mueller essay

caption Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Lawfare published an essay from Conway criticizing arguments against the appointment of the special counsel Robert Mueller.

Conway wrote: “It isn’t very surprising to see the president tweet a meritless legal position, because, as a non-lawyer, he wouldn’t know the difference between a good one and a bad one.”

Earlier in June, Conway tweeted about the same topic:

And if this were true, you’d think this conservative Republican-controlled Department of Justice would revoke or decline to utilize the Special Counsel regulations. But it hasn’t. https://t.co/cAggK0XfdU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 4, 2018

The previous June, Conway was playing a very different tune, openly questioning the Russia investigation along with his wife on Twitter:

1/3 Exactly. Ppl get that Rus hacking had no impact on election. Only effect was to cause DWS to quit, which only could have helped Dems. … https://t.co/9lmnxOCsw5 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 23, 2017

July 9, 2018: George says he’s given Kellyanne a hard time about Trump

For an article about public heckling of Trump administration figures, George told the Washington Post that “She has been getting a harder time from me about working for this administration than walking down the street.”

August 15, 2018: The Conways open up about their marriage

caption President Donald Trump talks to his adviser Kellyanne Conway during an opioid summit being held at the White House. source KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

In a Washington Post article about the couple, the Conways lamented the effect their political division was having on their marriage.

Kellyanne told Post reporter Ben Terris that George’s tweeting was “disrespects his wife.”

George said he was “saddened by how things turned out” with the administration and that he regretted initially introducing Kellyanne to Trump.

“I feel there’s a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him,” Kellyanne said. “Which is ridiculous. One is my work and one is my marriage.”

September 27, 2018: The retweet era begins

caption Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. source Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

In the months following the profile, Conway has primarily communicated through retweets.

For example, in late September, he retweeted posts that were both critical of Trump and supportive of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

And this is the guy – narcissistic, self-involved, dictionally crippled, unread – who is gonna bring peace to Korea? Or will soon present a workable plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace? Come on, people. This isn’t real https://t.co/DDotRZB1t4 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) September 27, 2018

People who’ve worked in newsrooms should know that lunatics and irresponsible actors involve themselves falsely in high profile cases all the time. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 26, 2018

October 30, 2018: Conway rejects Trump’s justification for outlawing birthright citizenship

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In a Washington Post op-ed, Conway and his co-author Neal Katyal wrote that Trump’s plan to get rid of birthright citizenship in the US “would be unconstitutional and would certainly be challenged.”

According to Conway, “the challengers would undoubtedly win.”

Conway and Katyal point out that the right to citizenship is written into the 14th Amendment:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States” – except in two cases: children of “alien enemies in hostile occupation” and the children of foreign diplomats.

To change this, they argue that you’d need a Constitutional Amendment.