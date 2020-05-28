LeBron James shared a picture of himself wearing a shirt saying ‘I can’t breathe’ — the last words uttered by George Floyd

caption LeBron James in 2014. source Getty/Al Bello

LeBron James has continued to express his outrage at the death of George Floyd on social media by sharing a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt featuring the slogan “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday after a police officer in Minneapolis pinned him down by kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

During the incident, which was captured on video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe.”

The picture James shared was from 2014, when he and several other NBA players wore shirts featuring the phrase after a grand jury decided to not indict New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo following the death of Eric Garner.

Garner, like Floyd, was heard saying “I can’t breathe” several times whilst being subdued in a chokehold during an arrest.

“STILL!!!!” James said alongside the photo.

James previously posted a photo of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck alongside a photo of NFL star Colin Kaepernick taking a knee before a game.

Kaepernick sat or kneeled during the American national anthem throughout the 2016 NFL season as a protest against the way the police treated black people.

“This is why,” said the text in the image, whilst James wrote: “Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??”

The FBI and state authorities are investigating Floyd’s death.

