Former US presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and more react to the death of former president George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died on Friday, November 30, at age 94.

George W. Bush, Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and others reacted to the 41st president’s death, and offered remembrances of his duty and public service.

Former President George W. Bush

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear dad has died,” the statement from H.W. Bush’s son and fellow former president read. “George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Statement by President George W. Bush on the death of his father, President George H.W. Bush https://t.co/wDD0vnlN8U pic.twitter.com/t7UsDYSKY8 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 1, 2018

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama

“America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush,” the statement from the Obamas said. “While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved – from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way. Ambassador to the United Nations. Director of Central Intelligence. U.S. Envoy to China. Vice President of the United States.”

“After seventy-three years of marriage, George and Barbara Bush are together again now, two points of light that never dimmed, two points of light that ignited countless others with their example – the example of a man who, even after commanding the world’s mightiest military, once said ‘I got more of a kick out of being one of the founders of the YMCA in Midland, Texas back in 1952 than almost anything I’ve done,'” the statement continued.

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

“Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night,” President Trump and the first lady said in a statement.

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service – to be hin his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating greatness, hope, and opportunity of American to the world,” the statement continued.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle, who served as President George H.W. Bush’s vice president.

“As so many Americans did, I had true affection for the man George Bush,” the former vice president said in a statement. “He was a completely genuine, decent, and honorable person. What’s more, he went into and out of the office as absolutely the same man. I think that exemplifies his character. I have often told my children, ‘If you want a role model in your life – look to President George Herbert Walker Bush.’ The world mourns the loss of a great American. But it also celebrates a life well lived.”

Former Vice President Al Gore

“President George H.W. Bush served our nation with extraordinary integrity and grace,” former Vice President Gore said in a statement. “I will remember him for his personal kindness and for his love of this country. He earned bipartisan respect for speaking up and taking action for what he believed was right, even when doing so was unpopular. He inspired countless Americans to volunteer and improve their communities through his Points of Light Foundation. President Bush leaves behind an American legacy of a lifetime of service that will be revered for generations.”

The US Naval Air Forces

“Naval Aviation mourns the passing of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, a Naval Aviator, statesman, and humble public servant,” the US Naval Air Forces said in a tweet. “His legacy lives on in those who don the cloth of our great nation and in the mighty warship which bears his name, @CVN77_GHWB. May he Rest In Peace.”