Former President George H.W. Bush was the first president in nearly 50 years to have a train memorial, and thousands showed up to pay their respects

Nearly a week after his death, former President George H.W. Bush’s body traveled via train to its final place of rest in College Station, Texas on Thursday.

His casket was loaded aboard 4141 – a locomotive named for the 41st president – which had a car specially outfitted with clear side panels so people could pay their respects to the former commander in chief as the train rolled by, the Associated Press reported.

It was the first train memorial procession in nearly 50 years. The last one was for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 49 years ago. The first, the AP reported, was for President Abraham Lincoln.

Thousands of people showed up to do just that – carrying flags and signs or placing coins along the tracks to be flattened by the memorial train.

The train traveled from Houston, where a second memorial service was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Memorial, where he was interred in the family plot with his wife Barbara Bush and daughter Robin Bush, who died at age 3 of leukemia.

The former commander in chief died on November 30, 2018 at age 94. His casket lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, and a service – attended by every living president – was held in the National Cathedral on Wednesday.

A join services honor guard carries casket of former President George H.W. Bush onto train which carried him to College Station, Texas.

Firefighters pay their respects as the train rolls by.

Crowds held signs and waved flags along the tracks.

Students from Salyer Elementary School wave flags at the train.

The above image shows the crowds of people in Navasota, Texas.

Some people placed coins along the track to be flattened by the memorial train.

According to the above photo from the Associated Press, Ana Garza from Cypress, Texas placed coins on the tracks to be flattened by the memorial train carrying former President Bush.

President Bush’s casket carried by the joint honor guard.

Family members follow the casket to its final resting place.