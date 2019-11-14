The biggest star of the first day of impeachment hearings was apparently George Kent’s water bottle

Kelly McLaughlin, Business Insider US
George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs, brought a massive 48-ounce water bottle to the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and people on social media made it the day’s biggest star.

Kent testified before House Intelligence Committee lawmakers alongside the US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor.

As a key witness in the inquiry, Kent testified about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s efforts on Trump’s behalf to get information about former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukraine.

But Kent’s blue, 48-ounce Nalgene water bottle took center stage at the hearing, standing out from the usual eight-ounce plastic water bottles carried into the hearings by officials.

At 48 ounces, the bottle holds almost enough water to stay hydrated all day. The water bottle is so big, in fact, that it appeared in dozens of pictures of Kent and Taylor throughout the hearing.

For physical size reference, here’s a photo of Kent carrying the water bottle after the hearing:

People on social media were quick to praise the water bottle for being eco-friendly, and also made jokes about it being so large.

Nalgene even joined took the opportunity to post an ad for the water bottle during the hearing.

But not everyone was thrilled with West’s quest for hydration. Fox News was one of the few places mocking the water bottle.

Network contributor Raymond Arroyo told “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham that it was “like a medical sized water silo.”

A previous version of this article said Kent’s water bottle carried 64 ounces of water.