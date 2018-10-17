Comedian George Lopez confronted a Trump supporter at a Hooters in New Mexico

caption George Lopez source Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts

Comedian George Lopez confronted a customer at a Hooters restaurant in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Sunday.

Comedian George Lopez was filmed confronting a customer at a Hooters restaurant in New Mexico on Sunday.

TMZ, which obtained footage of the altercation, reports that the man Lopez confronted was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

The confrontation happened in Las Cruces, where Lopez had been filming the upcoming movie “Walking with Herb.”

An insider told TMZ that the customer had been making pro-Trump comments and yelling “MAGA” all night before Lopez, who does not support the president, confronted him.

In video of the incident, the man sees Lopez and says, “Here come by boy, George.”

Lopez, 57, can be seen snatching the man’s phone and grabbing him by the back of the neck.

“George wants to fight me, George wants to fight me!” the man said in the video.

There were no reported injuries in the confrontation and the police were not called.

Lopez has long been a vocal critic of Trump and his administration.

Earlier this year, he filmed a video pretending to urinate on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Last year, he was reportedly booed off stage after making jokes about the president during a charity event.

Months earlier, he shared a photo on Instagram that featured the text: “The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer… You wanna make the streets safer deport the police!”

INSIDER has contacted Lopez’s representative for a comment on Sunday’s video.