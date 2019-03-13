‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin says he is ‘having a Big Blue nightmare’ after the Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr

The New York Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in a surprising blockbuster deal on Tuesday night.

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, a devoted fan of the Giants, blogged on his site about his disappointment with the decision.

Martin said that between the departures of Beckham, safety Landon Collins, and other talented players in recent days, he felt as if he was having “a Big Blue nightmare.”

Across the country, fans of the New York Giants are reeling at the team’s decision to trade away superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

While many prolific, and sometimes profane, things have been written about the transaction across social media, none have come from a more esteemed author than “Game of Thrones” writer George R.R. Martin.

Martin posted a blog on his website on Tuesday night, but rather than give readers an inside look at the progress on the highly anticipated “The Winds of Winter,” he instead offered his thoughts on the Giants’ offseason moves, expressing extreme disappointment in his team.

“I’ve been watching and rooting for the G-Men since ‘the Greatest Game Ever Played’ in 1958,” Martin wrote. “Beckham was not only the best receiver on today’s Giants, but he was the best receiver this storied NFL franchise has EVER had in their long history, and probably the best receiver they will ever have.”

“They are certainly not going to replace him with the 17th overall pick in the forthcoming draft,” Martin wrote, referencing the first-round draft pick the Giants received as compensation for their departing superstar.

Martin has written about the Giants on his blog in the past. But this post, titled “Kill Me Now,” came with a bit more directness than you might find after a disappointing Sunday performance.

Martin went on to lament the team’s decision to trade away defensive tackle Damon Harrison in 2018, as well as the departure of safety Landon Collins and edge rusher Olivier Vernon in the offseason, even going as far as accusing the team of tanking on the 2019 season in hopes of landing the first overall draft pick in 2020.

“Someone pinch me,” Martin concluded. “I am having a Big Blue nightmare.”

Martin’s love of giants goes beyond the legends of Mag the Mighty and Wun Wun, although by the sound of it, that might not be true for long.

