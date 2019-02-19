Here are George Soros’ biggest investments

- source
- Legendary investor George Soros’ investment fund on Thursday disclosed its holdings of publicly traded companies at the end of the fourth quarter.
- Soros exited holdings of some big tech names, including Microsoft, Apple, and Alibaba.
- The firm also trimmed its stakes in entertainment-related investments.
- Below are Soros’ most valuable investments as of December 31, 2018, in ascending order of the market value of its positions.
Soros Fund Management, founded by legendary investor George Soros, just disclosed its holdings of publicly traded companies in the fourth quarter.
By looking at its public disclosures, mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, investors can enjoy a window into its activities during the fourth quarter. Soros’ positions may have changed after the end of the quarter.
Soros exited holdings of some big tech names in the fourth quarter, including Microsoft, Apple, and Alibaba, as the tech sector got hit particularly hard during the market selloff at the end of last year.
The firm also trimmed its stakes in entertainment-related investments, dumping shares of American gaming company Caesars Entertainment and Vici Properties, a real estate investment trust specializing in casino properties.
Meanwhile, Soros poured money into passive investments. The firm initiated positions in iShares Russell 1000 exchange-traded fund and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter.
The list below, based on Bloomberg data, shows the Soros’ biggest investments as of December 31, 2018, in ascending order of the market value of its holdings. The list includes the fund’s position changes disclosed in the most recent 13F regulatory filing.
GCI Liberty
Ticker: GLIBA
Sector: Telecommunication
Market Value: $37.46 million
Position as of Q4: 910,000 shares
Q4 Position Change: +273,480 shares
Coupa Software
Ticker: COUP
Sector: Technology
Market Value: $38.35 million
Position as of Q4: 610,000 shares
Q4 Position Change: +40,000 shares
Philip Morris
Ticker: PM
Sector: Consumer goods
Market Value: $39.39 million
Position as of Q4: 590,000 shares
Q4 Position Change: +590,000 shares
iShares Russell 1000 ETF
Ticker: IWB
Sector: ETF
Market Value: $39.60 million
Position as of Q4: 285,530 shares
Q4 Position Change: +285,530 shares
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Ticker: XLF
Sector: ETF
Market Value: $48.25 million
Position as of Q4: 2.0 million shares
Q4 Position Change: +2.0 million shares
Mondelez International
Ticker: MDLZ
Sector: Consumer goods
Market Value: $52.19 million
Position as of Q4: 1.3 million shares
Q4 Position Change: +762,100 shares
Altaba
Ticker: AABA
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $148.13 million
Position as of Q4: 2.6 million shares
Q4 Position Change: -118,000 shares
Caesars Entertainment
Ticker: CZR
Sector: Consumer service
Market Value: $225.16 million
Position as of Q4: 33.2 million shares
Q4 Position Change: -1.3 million shares
Vici Properties
Ticker: VICI
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $392.48 million
Position as of Q4: 20.9 million shares
Q4 Position Change: -600,000 shares
Liberty Broadband
Ticker: LBRDK
Sector: Consumer service
Market Value: $525.16 million
Position as of Q4: 7.3 million shares
Q4 Position Change: Unchanged
