Here are George Soros’ biggest investments

caption Investor George Soros speaks during a program hosted by the New America Foundation September 13, 2006 in Washington, DC. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Legendary investor George Soros’ investment fund on Thursday disclosed its holdings of publicly traded companies at the end of the fourth quarter.

Soros exited holdings of some big tech names, including Microsoft, Apple, and Alibaba.

The firm also trimmed its stakes in entertainment-related investments.

Below are Soros’ most valuable investments as of December 31, 2018, in ascending order of the market value of its positions.

Soros Fund Management, founded by legendary investor George Soros, just disclosed its holdings of publicly traded companies in the fourth quarter.

By looking at its public disclosures, mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, investors can enjoy a window into its activities during the fourth quarter. Soros’ positions may have changed after the end of the quarter.

Soros exited holdings of some big tech names in the fourth quarter, including Microsoft, Apple, and Alibaba, as the tech sector got hit particularly hard during the market selloff at the end of last year.

The firm also trimmed its stakes in entertainment-related investments, dumping shares of American gaming company Caesars Entertainment and Vici Properties, a real estate investment trust specializing in casino properties.

Meanwhile, Soros poured money into passive investments. The firm initiated positions in iShares Russell 1000 exchange-traded fund and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter.

The list below, based on Bloomberg data, shows the Soros’ biggest investments as of December 31, 2018, in ascending order of the market value of its holdings. The list includes the fund’s position changes disclosed in the most recent 13F regulatory filing.

GCI Liberty

Ticker: GLIBA

Sector: Telecommunication

Market Value: $37.46 million

Position as of Q4: 910,000 shares

Q4 Position Change: +273,480 shares

Coupa Software

Ticker: COUP

Sector: Technology

Market Value: $38.35 million

Position as of Q4: 610,000 shares

Q4 Position Change: +40,000 shares

Philip Morris

Ticker: PM

Sector: Consumer goods

Market Value: $39.39 million

Position as of Q4: 590,000 shares

Q4 Position Change: +590,000 shares

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Ticker: IWB

Sector: ETF

Market Value: $39.60 million

Position as of Q4: 285,530 shares

Q4 Position Change: +285,530 shares

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Ticker: XLF

Sector: ETF

Market Value: $48.25 million

Position as of Q4: 2.0 million shares

Q4 Position Change: +2.0 million shares

Mondelez International

Ticker: MDLZ

Sector: Consumer goods

Market Value: $52.19 million

Position as of Q4: 1.3 million shares

Q4 Position Change: +762,100 shares

Altaba

Ticker: AABA

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $148.13 million

Position as of Q4: 2.6 million shares

Q4 Position Change: -118,000 shares

Caesars Entertainment

Ticker: CZR

Sector: Consumer service

Market Value: $225.16 million

Position as of Q4: 33.2 million shares

Q4 Position Change: -1.3 million shares

Vici Properties

Ticker: VICI

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $392.48 million

Position as of Q4: 20.9 million shares

Q4 Position Change: -600,000 shares

Liberty Broadband

Ticker: LBRDK

Sector: Consumer service

Market Value: $525.16 million

Position as of Q4: 7.3 million shares

Q4 Position Change: Unchanged

