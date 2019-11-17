George Takei says his dream dinner party would include his ‘Star Trek’ colleagues ‘with one exception’

caption Side-by-side images of George Takei and Takei with William Shatner in a scene from “Star Trek: The Original Series.” source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, NBC

In a Q&A with The Guardian, actor George Takei was asked who he’d invite to his dream dinner party, and he said he’d pick his colleagues from “Star Trek,” “with one exception.”

The tongue-in-cheek remark was probably about Takei’s infamous decades-long feud with William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk to Takei’s Sulu.

In his 1994 autobiography “To the Stars,” Takei claimed Shatner would act like he didn’t know who he was on set. He also said Shatner changed a script to prevent Sulu for receiving command of a starship.

Shatner has fought back against those accusations before, especially after Takei didn’t invite him to his wedding in 2008. Takei reiterated his dislike of Shatner on “Real Time with Bill Maher” in 2014.

Shatner has been accused of being difficult to work with before, including by other “Star Trek” cast members like Walter Koenig (Chekov) and James Doohan (Scott). He refuted Takei’s accounts in an online interview after Takei didn’t invite Shatner to his wedding in 2008.

The feud got particularly nasty then, and Shatner went so far as to call Takei’s comments “a sickness” and “a psychosis.” Shatner claims to have never read “To the Stars” but did say he didn’t know Takei very well, and made a disparaging comment about how his role was small and he’d only come in to shoot for a day or two.

On “Real Time with Bill Maher” in 2014, Takei brought up the feud again, when he was asked why he doesn’t like Shatner.

“Canadians have a certain image of being even-tempered and friendly and all that,” Takei said on “Bill Maher.” “Well, he is a person who is that way with himself. He is very self-centered.”