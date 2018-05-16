Budweiser created a beer based on a 261-year-old recipe in George Washington’s journal — here’s the verdict

caption Budweiser has a new beer that’s inspired by George Washington. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Budweiser has created a beer based on a recipe in George Washington’s journal from the 1750s.

The beer is brewed by veterans at Budweiser, with profits going to the nonprofit Folds of Honor.

We tested the beer and were impressed – despite one person’s criticism that it is “clear that brewing has evolved” since 1757.

Budweiser is bringing back a beer straight from George Washington’s journal.

Earlier in May, Budweiser unveiled the “Budweiser Freedom Reserve Red Lager.” The beer is based on a recipe from George Washington’s personal military journal, which dates back to 1757.

Washington is better known as a military leader and president than a beer connoisseur.

So, we decided to investigate. Is a man’s beer recipe actually worth following just because he is a founding father of the United States of America?

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Taste testers were surprised by how tasty the Freedom Reserve turned out to be. There were a few naysayers – one person said it was “clear that brewing has evolved” over the years – but the drink received high marks overall.

The Freedom Reserve has an immediate tartness that fades into a sweet, malty aftertaste. It’s not the most complex flavor, but is instead a comfortably rich and caramel-tinged beverage.

While drinkable, this isn’t a beer that is meant to be chugged alongside a Bud Light. Instead, the Freedom Reserve is balanced and a little old-school – a fitting tribute to Washington.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The brew’s stubby vintage bottles are a nice touch. All in all, based on this beer, it seems that getting drunk with George Washington would go down easy.

Budweiser has had quite the patriotic run recently. For the last two summers, the beer brand has sold cans and bottles that substitute “Budweiser” with “America” on labels.

Freedom Reserve is brewed by veterans at Budweiser, with profits going to the nonprofit Folds of Honor. The beer debuted at the beginning of May and will be available until the end of September, or until supplies run out.