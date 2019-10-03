Georges St-Pierre’s coach says he’ll only return to the UFC to fight Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmgagomedov

caption Georges St-Pierre could return to the UFC, but only to fight Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov. source Getty

Georges St-Pierre will only return to the UFC to fight either Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov, says his coach Firas Zahabi.

St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November 2017 when he beat Michael Bisping, but has recently been touted for a return to the Octogan.

“In my opinion he’ll only come back for a mega-fight,” Zahabi told MMA Junkie. “Only those two names (Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor) that are the names big enough for him and enticing.”

The Canadian fighter has already won UFC belts at both welterweight and middleweight, but would likely have to cut dramatically to compete with either McGregor or Nurmagomedov at lightweight.

St-Pierre, 38, last fought in the UFC in November 2017, when he beat Michael Bisping by submission to win the Middleweight Championship.

However, in June, Zahabi revealed via his official YouTube channel that the Canadian is still in the gym “all the time” and that he would be open for a return to the octagon if “something really amazing comes about.”

Zahabi has now provided details of what that “something amazing” could be.

“In my opinion he’ll only come back for a mega-fight,” the 39-year-old trainer told MMA Junkie. “Like a mega-fight. No titles needed, either. Could be a title. I don’t think that’s really important to him. Like a mega-fight.

“Only those two names (Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor) that are the names big enough for him and enticing.”

St-Pierre has already won UFC titles in two weight divisions – first at welterweight, a division he dominated between 2006-2013, and later at middleweight when he beat Bisping.

Should he return to fight either McGregor or Nurmagomedov, both lightweights, it would likely present a chance for him to become the first ever three weight champion in the organization’s history.

That being said, St-Pierre would have cut a serious amount of weight to make the cut for such a fight.

The Canadian fighter’s former belts were won at weights of 170lb and 185lb, while to fight at lightweight, he’d have to cut to around 155lbs.

Zahabi admitted that could be a struggle.

“He’s older now, and life is good,” he said. “He’s found a social life, a balance in life of training and family and friends.

“To leave all that to do a 155 is a big cost in terms of sacrificing energy and preparation. He would have to prep six months to get to that. He would have to set it up to get done.”

