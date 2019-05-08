Busy Philipps encourages women to speak out against Georgia’s abortion ban, and reveals her own experience at 15

- source
- E!
- On “Busy Tonight,” host Busy Philipps spoke out about a new bill that Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, signed into law on Tuesday. It aims to ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected at six weeks.
- “I had an abortion when I was 15 years old, and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country,” Philipps said. “And I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more.”
- Philipps added: “No bill that criminalizes abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice, but these laws will put more women at risk. Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgment and interference when it comes to their own bodies.”
- Watch the video below.
