Georgia’s attorney general said he is ‘sickened’ by the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder and will make sure that ‘justice is done’

caption A sign dedicates a sunflower garden to the memory of Ahmaud Arbery at Echo Park, Los Angeles. source Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr told NBC News on Monday that he was “sickened” by the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder and will make sure that “justice is done.”

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, while his family said he was out on a job. He was unarmed during the incident, which was captured on video by a witness in a nearby car and widely shared on social media.

It took over two months for authorities to arrest Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, in connection with the shooting, despite video evidence and a police statement indicating that Gregory McMichael had Arbery’s blood on his hands at the scene of the shooting.

Two previous prosecutors overseeing the case recused themselves, citing apparent conflicts of interest.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in an interview with NBC News on Monday that he was “sickened” by the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder and will make sure that “justice is done.”

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, while his family said he was out on a job. He was unarmed during the incident, which was captured on video by a witness in a nearby car and widely shared on social media.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a statement on May 7 that it arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, in connection with the shooting. Both men have been charged with murder and aggravated assault and were taken into custody.

Speaking to NBC News on Monday, Carr said he was “stunned” and “sickened” by the video of Arbery’s murder and vowed to bring justice to the case.

“When you see things like that, the first thing I thought was ‘that’s not my Georgia,'” he said. “That’s not who we are.”

“It’s important for us to find out what happened and make sure justice is done,” he added.

Carr announced on Sunday that he formally requested a US Department of Justice investigation into the handling of Ahmaud Arbery’s case by the local police department and prosecutors. On Monday, he appointed District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes of the Cobb County Judicial Circuit to lead the prosecution team.

Holmes is the fourth prosecutor to oversee the case. Two others – George Barnhill, the District Attorney for the Waycross Circuit, and Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson – recused themselves from the case, citing apparent conflicts of interest.

A Glynn County police report said was shot after struggling with Travis McMichael over his shotgun. According to the report, Gregory McMichael claimed that Arbery appeared to resemble a suspect in a series of break-ins that occurred in the neighborhood. McMichael said that after seeing Arbery in his front yard, he and his son decided to grab their guns and follow him.

Arbery’s death has prompted a wave of protests and demands for justice. Celebrities and politicians, including NBA superstar LeBron James, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke out against the crime and how long it has taken for Arbery’s case to be reviewed.