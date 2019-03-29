A helicopter set off a massive pollen storm while flying over Georgia, and the video is unbelievable

- A low helicopter flight by a West Point Wildlife Management Area team in western Georgia illustrated a nightmare for allergy-sufferers.
- In a video the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division posted to Facebook, the helicopter stirs up large yellow clouds out of the pine trees, leaving a free flow of the allergen in its wake.
- Many commenters were shocked at the pollen masses, with some saying they held their breath or sneezed during the video.
- Georgia is currently one of several southern states with extreme pollen levels at the moment, with oak and birch trees among the worst offenders.
- See the video that captured the dusty, outdoor nightmare, which we first spotted from WXIA.
- Read more:
- A rat defeated a rattlesnake with a soaring ‘ninja-style’ kick to the head
- An Instagram star says she leaves her husband and kids in economy while she flies first class because she needs ‘time to focus’ and doesn’t want to catch a cold
- A woman discovered an Australian python had slipped into her shoe and traveled 9,000 miles with her