A Georgia man has been charged with running a $1.1 million Medicare kickback scheme where he recommended unnecessary tests from companies running coronavirus screenings

Georgia resident Erik Santos was arrested Monday and charged with participating in a $1.1 million Medicare fraud scheme.

According to the charges, Santos received kickbacks from medical testing companies by sending fraudulent claims for coronavirus and cancer tests.

Accepting payment for patient referrals for healthcare services to be paid for Medicare or Medicaid is illegal under a federal law called the Anti-Kickback statute.

“[W]hile there are people going through what they are going through, you can either go bankrupt or you can prosper,” Santos told a government informant, according to the complaint.

A Georgia man was arrested Monday on charges that he ran a months-long fraud scheme where he sent Medicare recipients to take unnecessary tests – including people he told to get tested for the coronavirus.

His actions led to the submission of over $1.1 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare, according to the charges.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey charged Erik Santos, 49 of Braselton, Georgia, with one count of conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and one count of conspiring to commit health care fraud.

The charges say Santos operated a marketing company and, since November 2019, has sent the names of patients who were eligible for Medicare reimbursement to medical testing facilities, even if those individuals did not require such testing.

The complaint alleged he and “others” – not named in the complaint – solicited and received kickback payments from the testing companies on a per-test basis.

Prosecutors say Santos shifted from cancer screening kickbacks to coronavirus kickbacks

For months, Santos received kickbacks for sending the names of patients eligible for Medicare reimbursement to companies that conducted genetic cancer screenings, the complaint alleges.

More recently, he pivoted toward receiving kickbacks to companies offering tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, provided that those tests were bundled with a much more expensive respiratory pathogen panel (RPP) test, which does not identify COVID-19, prosecutors say.

“It is unfortunate that we have people in our country who will capitalize on others’ suffering to make a buck,” Gregory W. Ehrie, the special agent in charge of FBI Newark, said in a press release. “But this case takes things to a new low. This defendant not only allegedly defrauded the government, he conspired to bilk his fellow citizens of a valuable resource that’s in high demand. His profiteering is akin to receiving blood money.”

“[W]hile there are people going through what they are going through, you can either go bankrupt or you can prosper,” Santos told an FBI informant on a phone call on March 19, according to the complaint. “[T]he good thing is we’re opening a lot of doors through this coronavirus testing.”

According to the US Office of Health and Human Services, the Anti-Kickback Statute prevents paid-for referrals in the medical industry for drugs, supplies, or healthcare services for Medicare or Medicaid patients.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are focused on protecting the public from this kind of despicable pandemic profiteering, and will act quickly to halt the fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice,” US Attorney Carpenito said in a statement.

Santos told the informant that his other operations were halted in favor of the coronavirus scam because “everybody has been chasing the Covid dollar bird,” the complaint said.

Coronavirus-related scams are on the rise

Chris Hacker, the special agent who leads the FBI bureau Atlanta said in a statement Santos’ arrest shows that while the agency has had to “adapt” due to the novel coronavirus, it is “continuing to protect our citizens and uphold the Constitution.”

Since the first reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the US, the country has struggled with a lack of adequate testing supplies.

There has been a slew of coronavirus-related scams that have appeared since fears of the virus in the US began to materialize in February. As Business Insider reported, the Internal Revenue Service warned Americans that it wouldn’t call them to solicit information to receive their stimulus check.

YouMail, a company that tracks scam calls, told Business Insider that some scammers had already begun to incorporate the coronavirus into their usual scam pitches in attempts to further mislead people they called.

A representative for Santos couldn’t be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told Insider that it did not yet know who would be representing him.

According to the complaint, Santos was scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in a federal court in Atlanta.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected at least 153,245 people in the United States and killed more than 2,800, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.