An artist creates mind-boggling 3D paintings that appear to jump off the page

Artist Stefan Pabst creates eye-catching 3D paintings.

Germany-based artist Stefan Pabst has mastered the art of optical illusions, creating 3D drawings that appear to jump off of the paper.

Pabst is a self-taught artist who was born in Russia and raised in Germany, where he honed his skills and built an international clientele.

Pabst told Insider that a typical drawing can take anywhere from 20 minutes to several days to create.

Pabst draws everything from people to everyday objects. You can view more of his work on YouTube and Instagram.

Stefan Pabst painting a 3D image of Lego blocks.

Though he was born in Russia, Pabst has been living in Germany for 24 years.

Pabst is a self-taught artist who has been drawing since he was 5 years old.

Stefan Pabst in front of his painting of Will Smith as Genie from "Aladdin."

“I’m originally from Russia, and I moved to Germany at the age of 15,” Pabst told Insider. ” I began my artistic career at the age of 5 when my portraits caught the eye of my fellow schoolmates.”

“I had no artistic education. I only liked to draw as a child,” he told Insider. “I was fine with not learning specific painting techniques.”

Stefan Pabst painting a camera.

Pabst started off painting in his local community by creating portraits for his friends.

“After creating a portrait for a friend, I received a lot of compliments and decided to do it professionally,” Pabst said.

Word of Pabst’s talent quickly spread, and the artist eventually created a business centered around his art.

Pabst's photos appear to jump out of the page.

While much his early success was largely created through word-of-mouth, Pabst was also advertising his work in the city by distributing flyers and creating ads.

Today, Pabst works in a studio in Minden, Germany, where he creates stunning pieces of art for clients.

A drawing of a black hole.

“I work daily from my studio in Minden, Germany, creating photographic-like portraits for customers,” Pabst said of his work.

Pabst also created a website to showcase and sell his work.

A 3D drawing of Darth Vader.

You can view Pabst’s work and purchase drawings of your own through his website.

Pabst’s images have gone viral, capturing the attention of politicians, singers, and film stars.

A realistic-looking glass of water.

Everyone from sports stars to politicians has been captivated by Pabst’s mind-boggling illusions.

The artist says that even advertising companies have reached out to him to acquire 3D paintings for their product packaging.

A drawing of a Mountain Dew can.

“Advertising agencies from around the world constantly request that their products are painted in 3D,” Pabst said. “Other requests include a 3D painting on the product packaging for a unique effect, where the product stands out in the supermarket and catches the customers’ attention.”

Since the creation of his website 13 years ago, Pabst has received orders from people all around the world.

Pabst's drawing of a fish out of water.

“Now I paint for people worldwide,” Pabst told Insider. “People from places like Australia, USA, Canada, England, Russia, and Israel have placed orders.”

Pabst often draws his images on pieces of paper or cardboard.

Pabst's drawing of a realistic-looking tarantula.

His technique for creating realistic photos involves using pencils, oils, and pens.

The artist says that a typical drawing can typically take anywhere from 20 minutes to several days to create.

A 3D creation depicting paint tubes.

Pabst explained that he loves to make viewers feel like the object is right in front of them, and like they can reach out and grab it.

Oftentimes, his mind-boggling drawings appear to be jumping off the paper.

Pabst's drawing of a dolphin that appears to be jumping out of the water.

Much of his artwork appears close enough to touch.

Pabst’s paintings are created using an oil dry-brush technique.

Pabst uses a variety of materials to create the desired effect in his drawings.

Pabst says the dry-brush method “is fast in comparison to other painting techniques.”

He has shared videos demonstrating how to paint everything from an eye to an entire celebrity portrait using the technique.

Pabst has a talent for spotting subjects that will elevate his art.

A portrait of a dog that appears to be jumping off the paper.

There are times where Pabst says he “knows right away” if something will make a great picture or a great video.

The artist says that he loves to paint people, animals, and everyday objects.

A portrait of Walter White from AMC's "Breaking Bad."

Pabst has also done other portraits of notable figures like Angelina Jolie, Emilia Clarke, Nelson Mandela, and Marilyn Monroe.

According to Pabst, other artists often ask him for tips and tricks on how to paint something that looks so realistic.

A realistic-looking drawing of a tarantula that appears to be crawling on the page.

“It is impossible to explain to people everything in detail. That’s why I want to offer courses online,” Pabst said.

Pabst has a YouTube channel where he shares videos of his painting process from start to finish.

Pabst painted this drawing of a dog on cardboard.

Pabst showcases his work to over 380,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He also teaches his painting method in a book called “The Art of 3D Drawing.”

A portrait of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Pabst’s book, “The Art of 3D Drawing,” can be ordered online. You can also view more of Pabst’s work on his website.