A café in Germany celebrated its reopening by giving patrons hats with pool noodles to keep them apart

- Café & Konditorei Rothe
- Restaurants reopened on Saturday in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany.
- Café Rothe in the city of Schwerin along with German TV channel RTL, celebrated its reopening by handing out social distance-enforcing pool noodle hats to patrons as a gimmick.
- “In these difficult times it’s a pleasure to make others smile,” restaurant owner Jacqueline Rothe told Insider.
- Germany began a slow easing of its lockdown restrictions in late April. The lockdown started in mid-March.
- Most commercial spaces under 8,600 square feet were allowed to reopen, though social distancing and hygiene practices remain in place, and masks are strongly recommended by the government.
