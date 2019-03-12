Germany joins the UK, China, and other countries in banning the Boeing 737 Max 8 after the plane’s 2nd deadly crash

source United Airlines

Germany has barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from its airspace following this week’s Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The country joins France, the UK, China, and others that have grounded the aircraft.

The US and Boeing, however, have stood by the plane and are allowing it to continue service.

Germany has joined the United Kingdom, China, and other countries around the world in grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which has now been involved in two deadly crashes in the past five months.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Germany’s transportation ministry had closed the country’s airspace to the plane. Europe’s air-safety regulator, EASA, is expected to follow suit and bar the plane from the continent, Bloomberg reported.

On Monday, a spokesman for Germany’s transportation ministry told Reuters that no German airlines used the Boeing 737 Max 8. Many airlines that serve airports in the country, however, including the UK’s TUI, do operate the aircraft.

The United States has not moved to ground the plane, despite the outpouring of bans by other countries. The FAA on Monday night said the plane remained safe to fly, though it demanded some design and software changes to the aircraft.

Boeing, whose stock price has plummeted this week, also stands by its plane. Both crashes remain under investigation.

“The 737 MAX is a safe airplane that was designed, built and supported by our skilled employees who approach their work with the utmost integrity,” the company said in a statement.

“Boeing has been working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on development, planning and certification of the software enhancement, and it will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks. The update also incorporates feedback received from our customers.”

