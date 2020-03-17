2 rising stars who could dominate boxing for the next decade are at war on Twitter, hyping a fight which cannot be made for months

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are talking up a potential fight on Twitter.

Davis, a 25-year-old protege of Floyd Mayweather, is a heavy-hitting lightweight who has been compared to a southpaw version of Mike Tyson.

The 21-year-old Garcia is meanwhile one of Oscar de la Hoya’s rising stars at Golden Boy Promotions.

The coronavirus pandemic may have ground boxing events to a halt, but when the sport is up and running again, Davis vs. Garcia would be a hell of a curtain-raiser.

Ladies, gentlemen, and fight fans all over the world – hold on to your hats.

Two of boxing’s most talented new-gen athletes are at war on Twitter, promising the industry an enthralling showdown for a post-pandemic planet.

In one corner, you’ve got Floyd Mayweather’s protege Gervonta Davis, one of the boxing’s best ticket-sellers having sold out arenas in Baltimore and Atlanta. He’s a heavy-hitting 135-pounder commonly described as a younger, smaller, southpaw version of Mike Tyson, and he’s the jewel in the Mayweather Promotions crown right now.

In the other corner, you’ve got Oscar de la Hoya’s rising star Ryan Garcia. With his fast hands and boyish good looks Garcia threatens to transcend the sport and attract a new fan-base, much like his promoter did during his own heartthrob days as an Olympic gold medalist navigating his way through the pro ranks in the early 1990s.

At stake? The winner will be catapulted into superstardom, likely able to headline lucrative pay-per-view shows for the rest of his days, attracting blue-chip sponsors as a side hustle, and becoming a face of combat sport like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, and Conor McGregor.

Yes, this is a coming together of two of boxing’s greatest modern day names in Mayweather and de la Hoya, two rival broadcasters in Showtime and DAZN, and two of the sport’s freshest faces in “Tank” Davis, 25, and the 21-year-old “Kingry.”

Their trash-talking tweets have been going viral

Though sports leagues and organizations throughout the world have been postponing operations because of the coronavirus pandemic, Twitter remains a hive of activity – particularly if you’re a fighter.

Ryan Garcia tweeted Monday: “Gervonta Davis I want to fight now, let’s not wait!”

Gervonta Davis I want to Fight Now let’s not wait!!!! ???????? — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) March 16, 2020

Davis replied by saying: “Relax lil man. It’s gonna come and you know it like I know it!”

From there, it escalated with Garcia taking umbrage at being called little, before Davis started making coronavirus references.

The tweets have been liked and shared thousands of times and could spark a negotiation for the warring lightweights to throw hands at a venue like the Staples Center in Los Angeles later in the year, if and when life returns to some semblance of normalcy.

It’s the lucrative Mayweather vs. de la Hoya rematch that never was

caption Floyd Mayweather and Oscar de la Hoya. source Photos by Al Bello/Getty Images

Behind the scenes will be Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, and de la Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions.

De la Hoya, gave future Hall-of-Famer Mayweather, one of the toughest fights of his life in 2007, narrowly losing by split decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It was billed as “The World Awaits” – a coming together of two of boxing’s biggest names: the “Golden Boy,” against “Pretty Boy Floyd.”

It was at the time, the most successful box office event in combat sport history. By beating de la Hoya, who was then the big name, Mayweather became a pay-per-view sensation in his own right, going on to earn a billion dollars in prize money.

Fast forward to the present day and both remain in the game as they promote younger athletes in a landscape dominated by a bigger three – Top Rank, Premier Boxing Champions, and Matchroom Boxing.

Veteran promoter Bob Arum, the founder and CEO of Top Rank, which has been in the fight game for almost 50 years, told Insider in Las Vegas in February that he has enjoyed seeing de la Hoya emerge into a rival, and hopes to see Mayweather challenge Top Rank, too.

“Younger guys are terrific because I’m 88,” Arum told Insider.

Now, Arum – who is used to the limelight having promoted Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao – will have to step into the shadows as Mayweather and de la Hoya’s companies could take center stage with an almighty event.

Mayweather and de la Hoya never fought a rematch despite the competitive nature of their bout 13 years ago, but the latter believes a fight between their young stars has the potential to level the scoreline providing Garcia grounds Davis, inflicting his first defeat onto Mayweather’s man.

Having gone 1-0 down to Mayweather in 2007, he now wants a shot at going 1-1. “Ryan is ready for a championship fight this year,” de la Hoya said on Boxing Scene last month.

“Mayweather is the promoter of Tank … and if Floyd wants to give me a rematch, let’s do it … he has his fighter, I have Ryan Garcia. Let’s make the fight. Promoter against promoter, fighter against fighter, it will be a big fight.”

Ellerbe told us the big fights will happen

caption Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe. source Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Ellerbe told Insider in Las Vegas last month that while big fights at lightweight are hard to organize because of the huge talent pool in the division, he is confident of getting a fight like Davis vs. Garcia done.

“The more active the fighters are, continuing to go out there building their brands, keeping on winning … eventually these fights happen.”

The only problem, of course, is that this fight cannot be made for months.

Coronavirus has nixed many combat sport events around the world, and it is unlikely potential fights will be organized while there is so much uncertainty regarding which cities could be experiencing lockdowns, which venues can hold fans, and whether it is even a safe time at all for athletes to engage in contact training.

But when the sport is back up and running, Davis vs. Garcia would be a hell of a curtain-raiser.