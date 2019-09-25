Get in shape with Salman Khan

Salman Khan joins other celebs at the Ultimate Film Star Experience in Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September, 2019 – Indian film actor, and producer Salman Khan has joined other legendary celebrities at the World’s Largest Celebration of Indian Superstars the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE).





Salman is known for his toned physique and passion for fitness. To celebrate the arrival of Salman’s figure, we have collaborated with Dance Embassy and invited 30 participants to join a boot camp in Madame Tussauds Singapore within the Ultimate Film Star Experience to welcome the arrival of the wax figure. Lavania Hajj from Dance Embassy created a boot camp session and challenged people to be as fit as Salman Khan!





<a href="https://youtu.be/UJOVrXJ7DxM"><img class="youtube-thumbnail" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/release.php/Images/30198/PressReleaseTMP9lsevx.jpg#image-30198"></a>





“I really like the setting of the Ultimate Film Star Experience, it feels like you’re on a movie set with so many Indian celebrities in one place! And to do a boot camp here today, was really a unique and fun experience. The fact that we could do this alongside Salman Khan’s figure that just arrived in Singapore made it even more exciting!” said Adeline Low, one of the boot camp participants.





The figure of Salman Khan will be touring, which also means he will only be here for a limited period of time, before traveling to other Madame Tussauds across the region.





“It is great to have Salman’s figure in Singapore, especially at the Ultimate Film Star Experience. His figure fits perfectly at the action loaded acting set. Guests can pose next to him and be the star of the interactive AR experience! We believe he will attract a wide range of audience to Madame Tussauds Singapore.” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.





The newly launched UFSE spanning 2,500 sq ft, brings guests on a journey through the glitz and glamour of Indian cinema culture from the moment they step through the doors and join the world’s largest celebration of Indian superstars. The unique experience utilises cutting-edge technology like Kinect and AR to give visitors the chance to step into the limelight: https://youtu.be/EmLdC8Vhzq4

Twitter: @MTsSingapore

Instagram: @MTsSingapore

Facebook: @MadameTussaudsSingapore

Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsSG





About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 21 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise, including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual’s contribution, status and achievement.





About Merlin Entertainments plc

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS plc is the leading name in location-based, family entertainment. Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates more than 110 attractions, hotels and holiday villages in 23 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences to its almost 63 million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its managers and 26,000 employees (peak season).

Merlin currently has different brands in Asia including Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND Parks and Resorts, Sealife and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Visit http://www.merlinentertainments.biz/ for more information.



