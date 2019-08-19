You could get paid to eat and drink your way around Croatia on a luxury gourmet cruise

caption You could get paid to eat your way around Croatia. source Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cruise Croatia is offering you the chance to eat and drink you way around Croatia for free while also getting paid a cool $555.

The luxury cruise liner is looking for a “Taste Tester” to take their new “gourmet cruise” for a spin, offering seven nights of island hopping, winery tours, and plenty of food.

It sets sail from Split and ends in Dubrovnik, with stops along the way to the medieval city of Sibenik and the islands of Vis, Hvar, and Korcula.

Many local food and drink experiences are included in the tour, such as fresh oyster harvesting and a traditional Croatian village dinner party.

A luxury cruise liner is offering you the chance to eat and drink your way around Croatia – while getting paid.

Cruise Croatia is looking for a “Taste Tester” to take their new “gourmet cruise” for a spin, offering seven free nights of island hopping, winery tours, and, of course, plenty of food.

If those four-course lunches, private Games of Thrones tours, and waterfall swims aren’t enough, the Taste Tester also gets paid a cool $555 (€500) for their time.

The luxury yacht sets sail from Split and ends in Dubrovnik, with stops along the way to the medieval city of Sibenik and the islands of Vis, Hvar, and Korcula.

caption The seven-night luxury cruise ends in the historic town of Dubrovnik (pictured). source Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

The Taste Tester will be required to try out all food on board the 38-passenger ship, from daily breakfast buffets to four-course meals at every lunch.

They will also partake in many local food and wine experiences being offered throughout the week-long trip, including fresh oyster harvesting, a traditional Croatian village dinner party, and a home-hosted “farm to table cooking experience.”

And there will be plenty to drink, with winery tours in Vis, Hvar, and Korcula to sample all the local offerings. A wine expert will also be on board the yacht to offer lectures about Croatia’s vast wine region – which includes 64 distinct grape types and more than 800 wineries.

The taste tester must provide feedback on all the meals and dining experiences, but this trip won’t be all “work” and no play.

Guided walking tours will be given in the medieval old towns of Split and Dubrovnik, where you can also take a private tour of all the iconic filming locations used for Game of Thrones.

There will also be a trip to the Krka Waterfalls National Park, where you can swim in front of the Skardinski Buk waterfall, and a tour of the salt lakes in Mjet National Park.

caption The trip also includes a swim in front of the Skradinski Buk Waterfall at Krka National Park. source DEA / ALBERT CEOLAN

Cruise Croatia said applicants don’t need to have any prior experience to apply for the taste testing position but should have a love for travel, food, and wine, of course.

But you may want to brush up on the latter just in case, as it also notes that the Taste Tester should “know their Cabernet from their chardonnay.”

All you need to do to enter is fill out a form on their site and say why you deserve to be given the chance to set sail next October on the luxury trip.

Entries for the contest close on September 4.