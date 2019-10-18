You can get paid $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days on the company’s new streaming service

caption You could get paid to watch “The Lion King.” source Disney

Reviews.org is looking for “the biggest, baddest Disney fan out there” to watch 30 Disney movies or shows in 30 days on Disney+.

Disney+ is Disney’s on-demand, ad-free streaming service, due to launch November 12.

The “Disney+ Reviewer” will receive $1,000, “gadgets and gizmos aplenty,” a one-year subscription to Disney+, and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit.

The service will feature content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A reviews website is advertising the dream job for Disney fans – getting paid to watch 30 Disney films or TV shows in 30 days.

Reviews.org is searching for “the biggest, baddest Disney fan out there” to review Disney+, the on-demand, ad-free streaming service from The Walt Disney Company which is due to launch November 12.

Five lucky “Disney+ Reviewers” will each receive $1,000, “gadgets and gizmos aplenty,” a one-year subscription to Disney+, and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit, which will include “a cozy mouse-themed blanket, four cups that would make Mickey proud, and the cutest Pixar popcorn popper we’ve ever seen, complete with movie theater popcorn kernels,” according to Reviews.org.

Disney+ is set to rival Netflix and Amazon when it launches next month, offering subscribers unlimited downloads of some of the world’s best-loved movies and shows, such as “The Lion King,” “Toy Story,” and “The Simpsons.”

Applicants must be “someone who really, really loves Disney,” and will have to submit an online application and video review of their favourite Disney movie to be in with a chance of landing the job.

Read more: Disney+: Everything you need to know about Disney’s ad-free streaming service launching on November 12

Plans for original content exclusive to Disney+ include a “Star Wars” TV Series focused on a Mandalorian bounty hunter, a retelling of “Lady and the Tramp” featuring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, and a new perspective on the familiar objects in our lives in “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

Viewers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial, after which Disney+ costs $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

Read more: How to get a free week of Disney+, Disney’s new ad-free streaming service

Business Insider previously reported that Disney+ will include 25 original series and 10 movies and specials, along with over 500 titles from the Disney Library, in its first year alone.

Disney is set to invest heavily in the service, with plans to spend $1 billion in the first year and $2 billion yearly by 2024 on original content.

Fans will even be able to watch Disney’s many classic animated films on Disney+, which were previously kept in the “Disney Vault.”

The deadline for applications is Thursday November 7, 2019 at 11.59 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 or older, and must be a US citizen or permanent resident.

Read more:

Disney revealed the details of its Netflix rival, Disney Plus, including its price and release date

There will be over 500 classic movies on Disney’s new streaming service. Here are the 51 you should be excited about.