You can get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office’

caption One lucky fan of “The Office” will get paid to watch the show. source NBC

The TV provider Dish says it will pay one lucky fan $1,000 to watch 15 hours of “The Office.”

The winner has nine days to watch approximately 45 episodes of the show.

Fans can submit an application until March 16 at 5 p.m. MST.

NBC’s “The Office” is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year – and one lucky fan can enjoy the show extra by getting paid to watch it.

Dish, a US-based TV provider, recently announced it will give one superfan $1,000 to watch 15 hours of the hit sitcom.

The marathon will feature roughly 45 episodes of the series

caption The winner will also receive some gifts inspired by “The Office.” source NBC

According to Dish, 15 hours of the show amounts to 45 episodes. It’s not clear which episodes of “The Office” the winner must watch, or if the superfan will get to choose.

The winner can complete the marathon from wherever they wish and they have nine days to finish all 45 episodes. At five episodes per day, this seems like a pretty easy task for any seasoned binge-watcher.

In addition to watching 15 hours of “The Office,” the fan will have to complete a checklist to count the number of common tropes that occur throughout the episodes.

Examples listed on the contest site include, “How many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera?” and “How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration?”

The chosen fan will also receive a swag bag of show-inspired gifts, including a Dundie award, a “World’s Best Boss” mug, some Jell-O, and a stapler.

To enter, fans must submit a brief application

Currently, the competition is only open to US residents who are at least 18 years old.

You can submit an application at USDish.com by explaining in at least 300 words why you’re the biggest fan of “The Office.” You can also submit an optional video, which can “boost your chances” of winning.

The deadline to submit an application is March 16 at 5 p.m. MST.

This isn’t the first time that a company has offered cash to fans who are willing to watch their favorite things

caption In December, “Star Wars” fans could enter to get paid to watch 10 films. source Lucasfilm

In December 2019, CableTV.com announced a contest in which it would pay a Twitter user $1,000 to watch 10 “Star Wars” films back-to-back.

And, in November 2019, CenturyLink offered Christmas movie fans the chance to get paid $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

