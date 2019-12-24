Get Supercharged this Year of the Rat with SK Jewellery Pokémon Collection

SK Jewellery introduces a twist on the age-old tradition of ‘cash’ red packet exchange with everyone’s all-time favourite Pokémon characters, in Pure Gold Ang Pow.

An auspicious and delightful alternative to cash Ang Pow, bringing joy and all things rosy to recipients

Preserving the traditional act of giving and receiving red packets in an unorthodox yet meaningful form — 999 Pure Gold Pokémon Ang Pow





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 December 2019 – SK Jewellery is thrilled to be collaborating with Pokémon to develop and launch the first comprehensive assortment of fine jewellery and gold collectibles in Singapore. Celebrating the importance of family, love, happiness and the auspicious spirit of giving, the collection delights fans with Pikachu and friends in Chinese New Year themes and styles.





This isn’t the pioneering concept for SK Jewellery. Since 2017, the brand has been collaborating with various licenced intellectual properties. Here’s a quick glance of SK Jewellery’s pioneering the market with creative licenced Ang Pow collection:





2017, Year of the Rooster – Starring Minnie and the playful, stackable friends of Tsum Tsum

2018, Year of the Dog – Featuring Snoopy and the classic, well-loved Peanuts Collection

2019, Year of the Pig – The fun-loving, wacky Looney Tunes collection with Porky Pig playing the center stage

The Year of the Rat isn’t going to be an exception, except that in 2020, SK Jewellery is teaming up with one of the most-hyped franchises of all-time, Pokémon. And what better way to usher the New Year with Pokémon’s frontman, Pikachu. Known for his quick agility and electrifying personality, this electric-ability trait of Pikachu accompanied with the other super powers of his friends, are exactly the strength and robustness we all need to charge forward this New Year.









Featuring the 5 most favourite Pokémon characters. From left: Snorlax, Eevee, Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur





Pokémon in 999 Pure Gold Ang Pow Collectibles

Symbolising good luck and blessings, SK Jewellery Pokémon Pure Gold Ang Pow collectibles are the perfect gift your loved ones this season. Exclusively designed and crafted in 999 Pure Gold, the collection includes a wide range of delectable gold coins, gold bars and collectibles.





An assorted mix of gold coins are available, with different ornaments to depict the Lunar New Year season. Auspicious greetings, blooms and fireworks grace the Ang Pow Gold Coin designs.





Available in varied designs, this exclusive range of gold bars dazzle with beautiful splashes of colours. The designs meaningfully captures the exuberance of Pokémon characters, and are each artfully greeted with auspicious greetings.





Pokémon in 999 Pure Gold Jewellery

Available in charms, pendants and earrings, these iconic Pokémon characters are masterfully crafted in the highest purity of gold, 99.9%. Every piece of pure gold jewellery is made to the finest detail, bringing out each character’s nuance and endearing personality.













Pokémon in 916 Gold Jewellery

Pokémon jewellery is also available in 916 Gold Enamel Collection. This colourful and vibrant series is overloaded with cuteness. A definite mood up-lifter to start the New Year with cheeriness and liveliness.





About the Brand’s inspiration

SK Jewellery wants to celebrate the joys of the festive season by designing a collection that holds the true meaning of auspicious blessings — the importance of family and reunion, a theme synonymous to Pikachu and friends’ unity. Through these meaningfully designed creations, the brand hopes it symbolises the same message for both the givers and recipients.





How to get your SK Jewellery Pokemon 999 Pure Gold Ang Pow

Be one of the first to get your hands on these joyful Pokemon pieces at SK Jewellery Launch Exclusive on 28th December 2019. Here’s a roundup of what shoppers can expect:

Launch exclusive; limited-edition 999 Pure Gold 3D Pikachu Coin Ang Pow at $49 (U.P $99)

Amazing Pokémon Lightning Deals from $98 onwards, get exclusive Pokémon free gift including 999 Pure Gold Pokémon Figurine with purchase

Capture some perfect Instagram moments with Pokémon exclusive installation





The Pokémon Chinese New Year and classic collections will be made available at all SK Jewellery showrooms and Eshop from 26th December 2019.

About SK Jewellery Group Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, SK Jewellery Group Limited (“SK Jewellery Group” or the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“) was founded in 1991 and has an established presence of over 20 years in Singapore and over a decade in Malaysia. It has one of the largest networks of over 60 retail stores in both countries, strategically situated in prime shopping malls.





As a leading and established jeweller, SK Jewellery Group offers a wide range of jewellery products and mementoes through its SK Jewellery and Love & Co. brands to cater to a diverse range of consumer tastes and preferences, occasions, and demographics. Each brand has a unique identity, with distinctive branding, marketing efforts and product offerings.





SK Jewellery offers an extensive range of fashionable jewellery and mementoes for a wider demographic. This includes SK Jewellery‘s innovative Dancing Star and Star Carat collections as well as the SK 999 Pure Gold collection, featuring bridal jewellery, sculpted art pieces, commemorative gold bars and coins.





Love & Co. specialises in bespoke bridal jewellery, notably, made-to-order engagement rings and wedding bands such as the signature Lovemarque and LVC Promise collections. Through customisable design elements and personalisation services, Love & Co. seeks to establish special connections with customers.





For further information about the Group, please refer to its website at https://www.skjewellerygroup.com.



