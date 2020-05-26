GeTS helps GEODIS to simplify cross-border trade declarations and Customs connectivity through CALISTA™

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 May 2020 – Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global trade platform company, announced the onboarding of GEODIS Regional HQ — Asia Pacific (GEODIS), a global supply chain operator on CALISTA™, a platform that enables the orchestration of logistics, compliance and financial activities seamlessly, securely and smartly.

With CALISTA™ Compliance, GEODIS is able to simplify cross-border trade declaration process by automating its Customs declarations and documentation. By integrating its system with CALISTA™, trade data is processed, transformed and mapped according to in-country compliance requirements automatically with export declaration in origin country and import declaration in destination country populated based on Customs regulatory formats and submitted to the respective Customs authorities. CALISTA™ Compliance eliminates the hassle of having to prepare documents in different in-country regulatory formats, resulting in improved productivity and reduced human errors while providing full visibility of the cross-border shipments and documentation.





Onno Boots, GEODIS’ CEO for Asia Pacific shared: “CALISTA™ is one of our digital initiatives to drive greater efficiency in our customs declaration process. By integrating CALISTA™ with our core system, we simplify administrative and back office processes. This is in line with our drive to continuously improve our service to our customers, leading to better transit times for our customers.”





Chong Kok Keong CEO of GeTS said: “We are delighted to have GEODIS onboard CALISTA™,leveraging on our platform to achieve seamless and accurate fulfilment of Customs compliance documentation requirements across various countries. This is particularly relevant in the current context as supply chains are under strain due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Adherence to changing regulatory requirements and access to Customs connectivity are crucial to minimise supply chain disruption. Using CALISTA™, GEODIS can better ensure timely and accurate submission of trade declarations and permits, thus facilitating cross-border freight activities and expediting the release of goods.”





GEODIS can tap on CALISTA™’s global connectivity to more than 60 Customs nodes to fulfil their compliance requirements. Currently, GEODIS is using the service for trade integration and declaration to Thailand, with Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia in the near future.





About GeTS

Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global leading trade platform company, is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company has linkages to more than 60 Customs nodes across the world, with more than 175,000 connected parties and conducting more than 24 million transactions annually.





About GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.



