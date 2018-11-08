GFX Building their Eco-system; Invests in New Blockchain Gaming Project

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 November 2018 – GFX, the Hong Kong based customer loyalty platform, has announced the next step in its evolution.













In addition to its powerful customer loyalty network driven by blockchain technology, the company has embarked on the second stage of its vision, that of investing in projects that will add synergy to its proposed eco-system set to integrate multiple industries.





Moving forward, GFX will focus half their operations on their loyalty program and half on implementing their investment vision.





1st Project JPlay Launches in Taipei





Exciting new blockchain gaming project JPlay was launched last week at a successful event in Taipei that included an entertaining online exhibition between leading local eSports celebrities.





GFX held a short presentation at the event in which they introduced their investment plans for the project.





The eSports market and user base is set for explosive growth in the near future, and blockchain technology is poised to take full advantage of gifting and merchandising opportunities. JPlay’s young and energetic team is deeply embedded in gaming and youth culture and understands the industry at grassroots level, a significant key success factor to enter this market.





Other GFX Investment Projects Launching in 2019





GFX also intends to build an investment portfolio that adds value to their eco-system. Blockchain technology is slowly starting to disrupt a number of traditional industries such as banking, finance, retail and insurance, and GFX aims to be a part of the process. The company will target promising projects in industries set for big growth, such as medical tourism, medical blockchain and the energy sector, to name a few.

GFX Loyalty Network





The GFX rewards network is a cross-loyalty platform that connects multiple retailer reward schemes into one central network, where points are compatible and without an expiration date.





The benefits are huge for both customer and merchant: customers get a simple, better and more rewarding loyalty network, while merchants gets a much higher return on investment as well as big data on their clients.





The GFX Team





GFX is headed by a very experienced senior team of business heavyweights that include Mr. Ishihara, expert in M&A and global investments, Mr. Eyal Rosenthal (COO), previous MD of the $600M private equity fund Infinity Group, Mr. Shoichiro Tanaka (CSO), expert in technology business development and Director of Japan listed company, and Mr. Vincent Lee — CTO and founding member of Coinbama, a Hong Kong based digital asset platform.





