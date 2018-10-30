GFX Cross-Loyalty Network Officially Launches, Rewards Members with Registration Incentives

Blockchain-driven platform’s latest video showcases exciting potential features





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 October 2018 – Innovative new digital rewards network GFX has announced that it is officially going live on Monday 29 October 2018.













To illustrate the brand new concept, a latest online product video is tailor-made for interested parties to have a clear concept of the platform. Just a click [GFX video] to experience and witness how GFX will disrupt and revolutionize the lucrative customer rewards industry.





The company’s proposed blockchain-driven network has been making waves this year with its next-generation solution to the critical issues currently stifling the loyalty rewards industry on both merchant and consumer sides.





GFX Social Community Rewarded With Complimentary Gifts





To celebrate this important milestone, the company is launching a new social community campaign in which they’ll be rewarding their community with free digital incentives. The process is quick and simple — just to follow its WeChat official account “GFX區塊鏈生態“(WeChat ID: GFX315462735). You could receive timely update about GFX. Questions and inquiries will be supported 24/7.





What is the GFX Customer Rewards Network?





The GFX rewards network is a cross-loyalty platform where a vast number of retailer schemes will interact. Customers will be allowed to redeem a much greater selection of rewards in a much simpler way, i.e. one platform for numerous loyalty scheme management. Meanwhile participating merchants could massively reduce their infrastructure and maintenance costs, simultaneously improving both customer loyalty and analytics as well.





Merchants who join the GFX eco-system will link their loyalty programs to its platform and float their rewards points at an exchange rate relative to GFX’s umbrella rewards points which customers can swap or redeem for rewards from all affiliated vendors.





Second Big Milestone After August’s Soft Launch





After GFX’s soft launch in Hong Kong at the swanky Naked Hub earlier this year, Mr Nori Ishihara, CEO and co-founder of GFX, had the opportunity to confer with high-level potential strategic partners, one of which, Slow Mist, a prominent blockchain ecosystem security organization, and formed an official strategic alliance.





The GFX Team





GFX is headed by a very experienced senior team of business heavyweights that include Mr. Ishihara, expert in M&A and global investments, Mr. Eyal Rosenthal (COO), previous MD of the $600M private equity fund Infinity Group, Mr. Shoichiro Tanaka (CSO), expert in technology business development and Director of Japan listed company, and Mr. Vincent Lee — CTO and founding member of Coinbama, a Hong Kong based digital asset platform.





Stay up to date with the latest developments of GFX’s project at www.gfxfoundation.com