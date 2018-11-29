GFX Initial Listing on BITPoint APEC This Week

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 29, 2018 – GFX International Limited, the blockchain rewards network, finished its pre-sale. The company is listing on digital asset trading platform – BITPoint APEC on Wednesday 28 November.













GFX offered up to 54% bonus in the total pre-sale and will conclude this Wednesday the 28th.





Listing on BITPoint APEC exchange is an important step for GFX to popularize their digital assets. BITPoint APEC , which launched earlier this year, is part of BITPoint, one of the first decentralized exchanges to be licensed in Japan.





BITPoint APEC operates in Taiwan, Korea and South East Asia region, and makes for a highly respected first partner for GFX. The exchange offers leveraged and OTC trading, as well research into new blockchain projects, and provides users with a faster and more secure trading environment.





GFX International Limited has further announced their intention to list their digital asset on a few other reputable digital exchanges within the next 3 to 5 months. The company hasn’t released any official information at this time.





This follows the company’s well-publicized recent forays into eSports gaming (JPlay) and medical tourism in the last few months.





Community Campaign to Celebrate Listing





To celebrate the listing of their digital asset on its first exchange, GFX Limited has announced that they will soon start the second round of their popular community campaign in which the public gets rewarded and incentivized for it support.





The community campaign runs on the loyalty network’s official GFX WeChat and Telegram channels.





For readers interested to learn more about GFX and their upcoming plans, you can visit their website www.gfxfoundation.com or follow their official WeChat account “GFX區塊鏈生態” (WeChat ID: GFX315462735).





The GFX Team





GFX is headed by a very experienced senior team of business heavyweights that include Mr. Shoichiro Tanaka (CEO), expert in technology business development and Director of Japan listed company and Mr. Eyal Rosenthal (COO), previous MD of the $600M private equity fund Infinity Israel.