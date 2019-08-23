Gennady Golovkin’s preparation for next fight involves a nutritionist and new diet

caption Gennady Golovkin last faced Steve Rolls during their Super Middleweights fight at Madison Square Garden. source Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Gennady Golovkin has added a nutritionist to his team in order to prepare for his upcoming bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The fighters agreed to terms on Tuesday to a match for the vacant IBF Middleweight title on October 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

One of the foods Golovkin particularly enjoys eating is steak. He told Business Insider he always thinks of Jack London’s short story, “A Piece of Steak,” about a boxer late in his career.

In the story, the boxer loses the fight and believes he would have won if he had a piece of steak.

If Golovkin takes the IBF Middleweight title in October, he said he will call this new diet the “Championship of the World Diet.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gennady Golovkin has added a nutrionist to his team in order to prepare for his upcoming bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The fighters agreed to terms on Tuesday to a match for the vacant IBF Middleweight title on October 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

According to Golovkin, his new diet allows him to eat everything, but working with a nutritionist has made foods “much more delicious.”

Before a fight, “I like to have some drinks,” Golovkin told Business Insider. He quickly turned to his trainer and said he was joking.

Instead, one of the foods Golovkin particularly enjoys before entering the ring is steak.

“I always remember Jack London and his story about a large chunk of meat,” Golovkin told Business Insider. “Everyone should read it and everyone should eat this large chunk of meat.”

London, one of the most famous novelists and journalists in the late 1800s and early 1900s, wrote a short story called “A Piece of Steak.” It appeared in the Saturday Evening Post in November 1909.

It told the story of Tom King, a boxer at the end of his career, who spent his riches and is now poor – so poor that he cannot afford a piece of steak before a fight or to feed his family. King faces a rising star, Sandel, and loses the fight. He blames his loss on not having a piece of steak to help put power behind his punches.

In an interview with GQ in 2017, Golovkin said his ideal victory meal was “lots of steak,” which hasn’t changed.

“I have a lot of experience with different cuisines,” Golovkin said. “For example, in Kazakhstan I like horse meat and in Italy I like pasta … For me, it’s all interesting. What would I like after the weigh-in, or what would I like after the fight? We’ll see.

“Maybe I will just have a rare steak.”

Regardless of what meal Golovkin chooses, he already knows what he will may name his diet,”If I win this belt I will call it, ‘Championship of the World Diet.'”